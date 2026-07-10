AC Black Flag Resynced: Find Davy Jones’s Locker, the lowest point of the map

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced has a suite of interesting trophies for you to collect by exploring the world, but there isn’t much to show you where to find Davy Jones’s Locker.

It isn’t marked by anything specific, but there’s an achievement and trophy in the game called Davy Jones’s Locker. You don’t visit the mythical locker itself, exactly, but you earn the trophy by visiting the lowest – or deepest – point in the map. Naturally, this is done once you’ve unlocked the Diving Bell.

In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know to earn the Davy Jones’s Locker achievement and trophy in AC: Black Flag Resynced.

How to find the lowest point of the map – Black Flag Resynced

The lowest point of the map can only be found once you’ve unlocked the Diving Bell upgrade. Once you have that, it’s time to dive down into The Black Trench, located South of Havana in the Castillo da Jagua Sea. This is one of the few diving points where you won’t find any Ultimate Plan ship upgrades.

Head deep into the trench and move toward the West. Go as deep as possible, and at the West end of the trench, you’ll find a wrecked and sunken Diving Bell. Swim close to it, and you’ll unlock the Davy Jones’s Locker trophy.

It really is as simple as that; the only risk is that there aren’t many air barrels in the area, so you’ll have to be quick to survive.