AC Black Flag Resynced: All Dark Animus quest locations

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced has had a major overhaul in comparison to the original game, and that’s the modern-day storyline.

The original game was very different, and this remake replaces the old modern-day story with a new questline in the Dark Animus. The Dark Animus quests will slowly unlock over the course of the game, but if you don’t sail near or walk up to the quest locations, they won’t appear on your map.

Thus, if you want to get this quest done, you need to know when the quests unlock and where you can start them. That’s exactly what this guide is for. Below, we’re breaking down the location of every Dark Animus quest location in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced, and where you need to be in the story to access them. Make sure to take each quest in order, even if you’ve already made all the necessary story progress.

Guides: If you're aiming to be King of the Pirates in Assassin's Creed, check out our Black Flag Resynced walkthrough hub. We have important guides to all Character Portraits, all ship Ultimate Plans, and even hidden secrets like the Community Chest locations and how to unlock the Red Bull crossover items.

First Dark Animus location, Wayward Souls quest – Black Flag Resynced

The first Dark Animus location is actually on Great Inagua, on the Sourthernmost point of the island, coordinates (825,429). You can either traipse through the jungle or simply sail the island’s Southern edge.

You can only access this quest after completing Sequence 4.

Second Dark Animus location, Wayward Desires quest – Black Flag Resynced

The second Dark Animus location is on a small island just North of Nassau’s port — you’ll probably notice it when sailing back and forth from the island. Coordinates (604,784).

You can access this quest after Sequence 8, Blackbeard’s Death.

Third Dark Animus location, Wayward Minds quest – Black Flag Resynced

The third Dark Animus location is on Sacrifice Island, the Northwest tip, coordinates (14,559). Even though the main story will take you to this island, you’ll probably need to go back after story progress to see this Dark Animus gate appear.

This Dark Animus unlocks after Sequence 11.

Fourth Dark Animus location, True Purpose quest – Black Flag Resynced

The final Dark Animus location is where you’ll play the True Purpose quest. You can find it on an island East of Misteriosa, Northeast of Fort Serranilla, coordinates (363,176).

The True Purpose quest is easily the best part of the Dark Animus questline, and we won’t spoil what happens. You’ll only be able to play it once you’ve completed the game’s Epilogue. Once you finally finish all four quests, you’ll be rewarded with the Dark Animus Corsair Pistol Swords.