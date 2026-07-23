AC Black Flag Resynced best weapons: Best Swords and Pistols in the game

There are dozens of available swords and pistols for you to use in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced, but only a few of them can be considered the best.

Outfits in Black Flag Resynced no longer come with unique perks or abilities, but select swords and pistols absolutely do.

In this guide, we’re breaking down where to find the best swords and pistols in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced. These are all non-DLC items you can find for free in-game, but buying DLC packs will give you access to even better gear.

Guides: If you're aiming to be King of the Pirates in Assassin's Creed, check out our Black Flag Resynced walkthrough hub. We have important guides to all Character Portraits, all ship Ultimate Plans, and even hidden secrets like the Community Chest locations and how to unlock the Red Bull crossover items.

Best swords in AC Black Flag Resynced

When choosing the best pair of swords, there are two primary factors to take into account: damage and takedowns. Damage is self-explanatory, but the number of takedowns is literally how many standard foes you can instantly defeat after a perfect parry. We’ve got two solid non-DLC choices for this, though there is a “better” option in the Dragon Storm DLC, if you want to exchange your hard-earned money for power.

Order of Gold, Legendary Pistol Sword

The Order of Gold pistol swords can be purchased from the Great Inagua General Store when fully upgraded. This set of swords offers a full three takedowns, while also boasting 38 damage — that’s as high as damage output gets for swords.

Being pistol swords, the heavy attack is also a double shot of gunfire, which can take a lot of enemies off guard without using your ammo supply.

Matched Golden Swords, Legendary Cutlass

Can be exchanged for animal materials and resources from the Treasure Dealer in Great Inagua. 25 damage is typical, but a full four takedowns is a rare trait for swords to have — though there are two others you can get via the Animus Exchange.

If you’re a defensive player that prefers to parry your way through battles rather than swing wildly, the Matched Golden Swords will allow you to repeatedly execute four-man takedowns, clearing the battlefield swiftly. Pair it with a trinket that allows you to takedown heavy enemies, and you’ve got the beginnings of a solid build.

Performing four takedowns in a row for the first time will reward you with the Let Me Explain trophy and achievement.

Best pistols in AC Black Flag Resynced

The important stats on pistols are range and draw speed, but there are some other special effects that can make a huge difference to how you use them. For us, there’s one clear winner among the non-DLC pistols, but there is an alternative for those that prefer unique playstyles. Only Legendary and DLC pistols come with unique perks, but we’re sticking to in-game weapons you can earn without paying.

Golden Flintlock Pistols, Legendary Pistol

The Golden Flintlock Pistols can be purchased from the fully upgraded General Store on Great Inagua. They have a range of 28 – the highest it can be – and a draw speed of 1.2, which is very good.

The unique ability is what sets this pair apart, though, as they can slow time briefly after you kill an enemy with them. That means you can stand and shoot up to four shots (with a fully upgraded pistol belt) while your enemies are basically defenseless. By far the best pistols you can get in-game.

Peaceful Means, Legendary Pistol

The Peaceful Means are Legendary pistols with average stats that can be acquired from the Treasure Dealer on Great Inagua. Just 20 range and 1.0 draw speed, meaning a common set of pistols can match them in terms of output.

However, they come with the unique ability to shoot quieter shots. This is essentially the only “silenced” pistol set in the game, making them uniquely suited for stealthy players who prefer to assassinate instead of brawl.