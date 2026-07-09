AC Black Flag Resynced: All animal crafting material locations, upgrade Edward fast

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced has over a dozen different animals that you need to hunt down in order to upgrade all of Edward Kenway’s various ammo pouches.

Getting all of the materials you need by hunting alone will take a decent amount of time, but you can actually just spend your Gold if you’d prefer. Much easier if you follow our Gold farm methods guide.

In this guide, we’re breaking down the location of every animal that you need to hunt to upgrade Edward Kenway’s inventory in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced, in addition to how you can simply buy up the materials you need in exchange for some resources.

Crafting inventory upgrades explained – Black Flag Resynced

As you progress through the game, you’ll get a variety of weapons and ammo types, and you’ll need to craft holsters for the weapons and ammo. This allows you to carry extra pistols so you can rip shots faster, and more ammo so you can stay shooting for longer.

You’ll need animal skins to do it, though. You can find animals on almost every island in the game, and when you encounter them, it’s a good idea to hunt them. It’s time-intensive, though, especially when you factor in the harpooning minigame. Not only will their skins obviously give you access to these upgrades, but their Bones are useful for reasons we shall explain in the next section.

Upgrade Edward fast, buy upgrade materials – Black Flag Resynced

If you want to upgrade your inventory as fast as possible, then hunting isn’t particularly effective. We’re still going to list the locations of all the animals you need to find below, but once you fully upgrade Great Inagua, you’ll no longer need to hunt anything at all.

Great Inagua’s General Store actually sells all of the animal materials that you need, including land animals and sea creatures you hunt by harpooning. You can trade Bones for any animal part you’re missing, and you earn Bones from any animal hunt you perform. Island completion only happens if you hunt one of each kind of animal on the island, meaning you’ll probably have a decent stash of Bones already.

You can also purchase Bones from the Treasure Dealer for 1000 Reales each. Each animal part from the Treasure Dealer costs between 3-5 Bones each, and you’ll need up to four of them for each upgrade, so it is quite an expensive way to upgrade Edward, but if you have spare Gold, it’s by far the fastest and is much easier than harpooning all of the creatures you need to upgrade.

All animal upgrade material locations – Black Flag Resynced

These are just the animal locations you need to upgrade Edward Kenway’s inventory.

All land animal locations

All of these animals can be found on the various islands you visit throughout your adventure.

Iguana Leather location

Iguana can be found on your home base of Great Inagua, near the Villa.

Hutia Hide location

There are loads of Hutia to be found on Petite Caverne, in the Punta Guarico sea.

Ocelot Pelt location

Ocelots can be found on Cumberland Bay, in the Western Punta Guarico sea.

Rabbit Pelt location

Rabbits can be found in the Northwest of Kingston, in the Navassa Sea.

Howler Monkey Skin location

Howler Monkeys can be found on Cape Bonavista, West of Havana, in the Dry Tortuga Sea.

Red Howler Monkey Skin location

Red Howler Monkeys can be found on Isla Providencia, Southwest of Kingston, near the Southern edge of the map, technically within the Serranilla Sea.

Wild Pig Hide location

Wild Pigs can be found on Cape Bonavista, West of Havana, in the Dry Tortuga sea, or even on Great Inagua.

Capuchin Monkey Pelts location

You can find Capuchin Monkeys on the island of Misteriosa, a late-game destination in the Serranilla Sea.

Crocodile Leather location

Crocodiles can be found in Matanzas, East of Havana.

Jaguar Pelt location

Jaguars can be found on Sacrifice Island, West of Havana in the Conttoyor sea.

Deer Hide location

Deer can be found in the Northeast of Kingston, in the Navassa Sea.

All sea animal locations

These animals can only be hunted via harpooning, which is a tricky minigame, especially when it comes to the tougher creatures.

Hammerhead Shark Bone location

A Hammerhead Shark harpooning point can be found far Northwest of Great Inagua, West of Salt Lagoon.

Great White Shark Bone location

You can find Great White Sharks in the Cruz Sea, East of Grand Cayman.

Humpback Whale Skin location

You can harpoon Humpback Whales Southeast of Kingston.

Bull Shark Skin location

A Bull Shark harpooning point can be found Northwest of Great Inagua.