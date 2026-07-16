AC Black Flag Resynced: All Ship Design Plan locations

If you want your ship, The Jackdaw, to look as good as possible in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced, you’ll need the Legendary Design Plans your Harbour Master asks for in Great Inagua.

Long story short, the Harbour Master will trade you some rare and beautiful ship designs, but only if you can trade crafting materials, Reales, and precious Design Plans.

These are different from the Ultimate Ship Plans we located in another guide. These Design Plans are just cosmetic, but they are very cool. In this guide, we’re breaking down the location of every Legendary Design Plan in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced.

All Legendary Ship Design Plan locations – Black Flag Resynced

There are five total Legendary Ship Design Plans, which include two Figureheads, one Wheel, one set of Sails, and one Hull. These are all incredibly fetching and will help make The Jackdaw look like one of the fearsome ships on the Caribbean Sea.

All of these Design Plans can be found with Treasure Maps. We’ll tell you which island you can get each Treasure Map from, and the exact location you can dig up the Design Plans.

Guides: If you're aiming to be King of the Pirates in Assassin's Creed, check out our Black Flag Resynced walkthrough hub. We have important guides to all Character Portraits, all ship Ultimate Plans, and even hidden secrets like the Community Chest locations and how to unlock the Red Bull crossover items.

Serpent Figurehead Design Plan location

The Serpent Figurehead Design Plan can be acquired with the Treasure Map from Abaco Island.

You’ll dig up the treasure on Salt Lagoon, coordinates (719,607). Head to the Northwest tip of the island and turn right from the beach at the large rock next to a smaller rock on its left.

In addition to the Design Plans, you’ll dig up x3000 Reales.

Ivory Wheel Design Plan location

The Ivory Wheel Design Plan requires the Treasure Map from Cumberland Bay.

Once you’ve got the map, head to Pinos Isle, coordinates (304,455). From the viewpoint, just jump from the temple building to the Northeast — you should basically land where the treasure is.

You’ll once again receive x3000 Reales in addition to the Design Plans.

The Queen Anne’s Figurehead Design Plan location

The Queen Anne’s Figurehead Design Plan requires the Treasure Map, which you can find in Havana.

The good news is that the buried treasure is also in Havana, at the coordinates (213,564). Head to the very Southeast point of the island where the beach is. Then, follow the coastline to just South of the first watchtower. The treasure is near some bottles placed around a burnt-out campfire.

You’ll receive – you guessed it – a bonus reward of x3000 Reales in addition to The Queen Anne’s Figurehead Design Plan.

Elite Sails Design Plan location

The Elite Sails Design Plan requires the Treasure Map from your home base of Great Inagua.

Once you’ve collected that, head to Nassau, coordinates (586,755). The closest viewpoint you can spawn on is above the manor house, to the West of the island. From here, head slightly Southwest just over the pond with crocodiles in, toward a large rock with an overhang. Underneath it, you can find the buried treasure.

Yes, it’s true, the chest includes x3000 Reales in addition to the Elite Sails Design Plan.

Gilded Hull Design Plan location

The final plan we need is the Gilded Hull Design Plan. You’ll need the Treasure Map from Misteriosa.

Once you’ve got the Treasure Map, it’s time to go to Kingston, coordinates (631,152). Head to the Southwest beach, just over the river, and you’ll see a small wrecked boat near three palm trees. Head between the palm trees, and you’ll find the buried treasure.

Hope you’re excited to receive another x3000 Reales, in addition to the Gilded Hull Design Plan you’ve been searching for.