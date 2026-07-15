AC Black Flag Resynced: All outfits and how to unlock them

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced has dozens of items to collect to improve Edward Kenway’s abilities, but you probably want all of his outfits even more.

In Black Flag Resynced, outfits no longer have special abilities and are purely cosmetic, but that just makes them all the more tempting. You can find almost two dozen over the course of playing the game, and even more if you shell out for the DLC content.

In this guide, we’re listing every outfit you can dress Edward Kenway up in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced, and where to find them.

All Edward Kenway outfits in Black Flag Resynced

We’re organizing the outfits by how you unlock them and their rarity. We count 36 outfits in total, but more could be added in updates or with future DLC.

Story and discoverable outfits

These outfits will either be unlocked over the course of the story or can be found and unlocked while completing open-world activities and quests.

Captain Morgan’s Redingote

Found on Black Island.

Captain Drake’s Outfit

Found on Sacrifice Island.

Shade and Shadow Robes

Found on Sacrifice Island via the Restored Preserved Map.

Stede Bonnet’s Attire

Found on Mystery Island.

Master Assassin Outfit

A reward for completing the Art Lover quest.

Templar Armor

A reward for completing the Templar Hunts quests.

Haytham Kenway’s Overcoat

Unlocked after collecting all Character Portraits.

Mayan Outfit

Unlocked after collecting all Mayan Stelae.

Edward the Legend Outfit

A reward for completing the Former Glories quest.

Stealth Outfit

A reward for completing Assassin Contracts.

Hunter Outfit

Found on Santanillas via the Restored Digested Map.

Officer’s Outfit

Found on Princípe.

Governor’s Outfit

Found on Isla Providencia via the Nassau Warehouse Treasure Map.

Crimson Cloak

Found on Anotto Bay via the Havana Warehouse Treasure Map.

Pirate Captain Outfit

Found on Ambergris Key via the Corozal Treasure Map.

Duncan Walpole’s Robes

Unlocked over the course of the story.

Brown Cloak

Found on Havana.

Edward Kenway’s Robes

Unlocked over the course of the story.

Foreign Diplomat Disguise

Unlocked over the course of the story.

Bought and traded outfits

These outfits can be unlocked by purchasing and trading with merchants. Upgrading the General Store on Great Inagua will give you access to most of them, and the rest will be unlocked via trading with the Treasure Dealer that restores maps, also on Great Inagua.

You can quickly unlock the animal parts needed to trade with the Treasure Dealer. For more details, read our animal crafting material guide. If you need more cash, check out our Gold farming guide.

Feline Pelt Outfit

Earned by trading animal materials with the Treasure Dealer.

Whaler Outfit

Earned by trading animal materials with the Treasure Dealer.

Shark-Hunter Outfit

Earned by trading animal materials with the Treasure Dealer.

Pirate Cloak

Purchased from a General Store.

Politician’s Outfit

Purchased from Great Inagua General Store level 2.

Privateer Outfit

Purchased from Great Inagua General Store level 2.

Merchant Outfit

Purchased from Great Inagua General Store level 2.

DLC and Animus outfits

These outfits are DLC that can be downloaded from the store — many are paid, but there is a free outfit for you to acquire. Some are also available as rewards in the Animus.

Master Assassin Robes

Part of the Master Assassin DLC.

Dragonscale Armor

Part of the Dragon Storm DLC.

Hellion Armor

Part of the Hellfire DLC.

Stormfury Shroud

Part of the Sea Serpent DLC.

Blackbeard’s Crimson Outfit

Part of the Crimson Pack Pre-Order Bonus.

Nomad’s Bronze Ensemble

Available for free via the in-game store.

Dark Animus Corsair Robes

Part of the Eye in the Dark Animus Project.

Yasuke’s Yoroi

Part of the Undertow Animus Project.

Naoe’s Robes

Part of the Riptides Animus Project.

Connor’s Outfit

Purchased in the Animus Exchange for 3000 Keys.