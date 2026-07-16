AC Black Flag Resynced: All Community Chest treasure hunt locations

In case you missed it, Ubisoft has been teasing players with a unique in-game treasure hunt in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced.

The publisher has been issuing cryptic hints as to the location of hidden treasure chests, and dedicated players have been able to sniff out the locations. If you navigate to the correct coordinates in-game and sniff around, you’ll be able to find unique chests with rare rewards. These chests don’t even show up when you use Eagle Vision, highlighting that they’re not meant to be found by accident.

In this guide, we’re breaking down the locations of all treasure hunt Community Chests in AC Black Flag Resynced and what rewards you’ll receive from each.

All Community Chest locations and coordinates – Black Flag Resynced

All three Community Chests are located just off the coast of an island, and underwater. This will prevent players finding them accidentally, especially since they’re in fairly random locations, as we’ll explain below. There are three Community Chests that have been discovered at the time of writing, but we’ll add more if any are discovered.

First Community Chest location

Coordinates: (421,939)

Rewards: x4000 Reales

The first Community Chest has a humble reward, and quite frankly, you can skip it if your coffers are already overflowing; otherwise, it’s a nice boost. You’ll find this one in the Dry Tortuga Sea, far Northeast, off the coast of the large island near a rocky outcrop. Once you’ve found the location on your map, sail there, dive down, and search the corals and rocks for the chest.

Second Community Chest location

Coordinates: (501,168)

Rewards: Uncrowned Prince (Legendary Rapier), Guardian Beast Figurehead (Legendary Figurehead)

Similar to the first chest, you’ll be diving down into the rocks and corals in a seemingly random spot. This time, the spot is directly West of Kingston in the Charlotte Sea, in the alcove South of Long Bay. This chest is tucked down between a bunch of rocks and coral, which means you might struggle to see it if you’re swimming West. Instead, swim East along the corals while looking for the chest. The rewards in this chest are fantastic, and it shouldn’t be missed.

Third Community Chest location

Coordinates: (28,293)

Rewards: Explorer Outfit (Rare Outfit), Aveline Figurehead (Legendary Figurehead)

This chest is found in the far West of the map, in the Chinchorro Sea, just North of Corozal. There’s a large rock poking out of the water in this dead-end stretch of sea. Moor the Jackdaw just North of that rock, and swim East to find the third Community Chest. This is another chest with great rewards that are well worth seeking out.