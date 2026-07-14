AC Black Flag Resynced: All Character Portrait locations

Character portraits are a brand new collectible for you to find in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced, and you can find 11 of them in total.

They can be found in very different locations, and all of them can be placed on the walls of the Great Inagua Manor. You’ll even get The Memory of My Enemy trophy and achievement for collecting and hanging all of them.

In this guide, we’re breaking down where you can find every Character Portrait in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced, and the rewards you get for collecting them all.

All Character Portrait locations – Black Flag Resynced

There are 11 Character Portraits in total, and they’re found across the seas in somewhat random locations. Many of these portraits can only be collected after you’ve progressed past certain story missions. If a portrait isn’t available for you, progress further through the game and return later.

Blackbeard’s Portrait location

Blackbeard’s Portrait is a reward for finding Blackbeard’s Treasure during the Do Not Go Gently mission, which can be completed after Blackbeard’s time in the story has concluded.

Blackbeard’s Treasure can be found in Anotto Bay. For everything you need, we have a full guide to finding Blackbeard’s Treasure.

Stede Bonnet’s Portrait location

Much like Blackbeard, fan-favorite character Stede Bonnet gets a new epilogue quest in Black Flag Resynced, and at the end of it, you’ll get Stede Bonnet’s Portrait.

The quest is called Captain Stede Bonnet, and the final part of the quest is titled Marooned. It starts with a letter you find in Great Inagua’s Manor, and you can follow the quest markers from there.

Commodore Chamberlaine’s Portrait location

This portrait can be found in Nassau, on the upper floor of a guarded manor house to the West of the island. There’s a viewpoint you can synchronize directly above the building.

Climb onto the second-floor balcony and look for an open window.

As long as you’re anonymous, you’ll be able to collect the portrait hanging on the wall.

Julien Du Casse’s Portrait location

Du Casse’s Portrait is probably the easiest to find of any of them, as it’s within Great Inagua.

Found on a table in the room where you hang your swords and pistols in the Manor.

Ben Hornigold’s Portrait location

Hornigold’s Portrait can be found on Santanillas, one of the older islands in the Chinchorro Sea.

On the Northeast beach, you’ll find a wrecked ship, and Hornigold’s Portrait can be found in front of the doors leading to the Captain’s Quarters.

Robert Maynard’s Portrait location

Robert Maynard’s Portrait appears during the A World Without Gold questline, but it’s quite easy to miss if you aren’t looking out for it.

In Port Royal, you’ll find the portrait on the floor in front of the wooden church with a viewpoint directly above it.

You get ambushed here during the Everything Is Permitted quest, and you’ll be unable to collect it. Return after the quest has completed, and you’ll be able to collect the portrait peacefully.

Laurens Prins’ Portrait location

Prins’ Portrait can be found in Kingston, in the large mansion on the West side of the island, behind a large guarded plantation.

This will always be guarded, so be prepared to sneak your way in. Climb the stairway to the front door, and then move around to the right side of the building to find an open window leading to a small office room.

Inside, you’ll be able to grab Laurens Prins’ Portrait from the wall, in addition to some loot.

Bartholomew Roberts’ Portrait location

Bartholomew Roberts’ Portrait is awkward to get to if you didn’t grab it during the mission it appears in. You’ll have to travel to Princípe, an island off the coast of Africa. To the East side of the World Map, you’ll be able to see a P icon that allows you to fast travel there, assuming you’ve already visited the island for a story mission.

Princípe is another island that’s constantly guarded and difficult to get around, even if you have the viewpoints synchronized.

You’ll find the portrait Northeast of the second (Eastern) viewpoint, inside a tent on the edge of an enemy camp near the beach.

Woodes Rogers’ Portrait location

Woodes Rogers’ Portrait is another that you can find in Kingston. It’s mostly easily grabbed during the Governor No Longer mission, where Kenway is disguised and must infiltrate a private party. You have to be anonymous to grab the portrait, and grabbing it while disguised won’t alert anyone.

You can come and take it at any point after the mission, though. You’ll just need to avoid alerting guards. It’s just North of the viewpoint in the center of Kingston, in the building on the right when entering the guarded estate.

El Tiburon’s Portrait location

El Tiburon’s Portrait can be found at the Northernmost point of Havana, hidden in a secret chamber of the small fort.

Run around the outer Northwest side of the fort to the North on the ground level, and when you run across the rocks near the water, you’ll see wooden scaffolding leading up the side of the fort.

Climb up the first bit of scaffolding you find, and turn around to find a small, secret entrance to the fort tower. Inside, you’ll find El Tiburon’s Portrait.

Laureano de Torres’ Portrait location

Torres’ Portrait can also be found in Havana, and it’s in a very similar location to the last, just in a different fort. For this one, check the fort on the Northeast point of the island — there’s a viewpoint directly above the fort.

For this one, you’ll need to get on top of the fort and then make your way to the Northeast tower.

There’s a big chalky white mark near the edge of the tower, and that’s your hint to climb down.

You’ll find a wooden balcony below, and another small secret entrance with Laureano de Torres’ Portrait inside.

All Character Portrait rewards – Black Flag Resynced

For collecting every Character Portrait and hanging them inside Great Inagua’s Manor, you’ll earn Haytham Kenway’s Overcoat – a Legendary Outfit – and a unique Treasure Map. That’s in addition to The Memory of My Enemy trophy and achievement.