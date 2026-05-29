007 First Light: Win the Jewel of Jahari Cup Game

While in Pirate King Bawma’s Kingdom of Aleph, James Bond will need to make some quick cash in 007: First Light.

One of the best ways to do this is to get started in the local underground boxing ring – very profitable – but that won’t take you all of the way there. Another activity you can partake in while in the market is a Cup Game, where the Jewel of Jahari is up for grabs.

As you might expect, the man operating the cup game is a bit of a swindler. In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know to solve the cheat’s cup game and earn the Jewel of Jahari — we’re even going to show you how to sell it and how much it’s worth.

How to win the Jewel of Jahari in the Cup Game – 007 First Light

As we’ve mentioned, the man operating the Cup Game – Aadan – is absolutely a cheat, but Bond’s gadgets can help you spot his sleight of hand.

While the Cup Game is underway, hold the L1/LB button to bring up the Q Lens. This will highlight the Jewel of Jahari through the cups, allowing you to pick the correct cup every time.

He won’t hand over the jewel immediately; instead, he’ll need to be pressured by some nearby guards before handing it over.

How to sell the Jewel of Jahari – 007 First Light

Now that you’ve won the Jewel of Jahari, it’s time to sell it. Nirmala will be highlighted by your UI, and she’ll buy the Jewel of Jahari for a princely $30,000.

It still won’t be enough to buy you entrance to the auction, but it should get you most of the way there, assuming you didn’t spend too much cash attempting the cup game and losing.