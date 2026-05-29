007 First Light: All safe and door codes

007 First Light is one of the all-time best James Bond video games, and like any good spy, Bond will need to figure out some pesky codes.

Luckily, we’ve done all the tough spywork for you. In this guide, we’ve put together every safe and door code you could possibly need to use in 007: First Light so you can skip through any challenges that annoy you.

There aren’t many doors and safe that require codes – many requires keycards and keys – but if you ever need a code, this guide will have everything you need.

Laundry Room door code – 007 First Light

We explain where to find the code in our full Laundry Room door code guide.

You’ll need to access the Laundry Room in the All the Time in the World chapter, and getting it ahead of time will save you a lot of effort.

The Laundry Room door code is #1805.

Manager’s Office safe code – 007 First Light

We explain where to find the code in our full Manager’s Office safe code guide.

Also during the All the Time in the World mission, there’s a safe very close by to where you’re supposed to find the Laundry Room door code.

The Manager’s Office safe combination is #1952.

Maintenance Room door code – 007 First Light

During chapter 6, Uninvited, you’ll be tasked with escaping the Courtyard when things inevitably go wrong.

There’s a locked door leading to a Maintenance Room, which will aid your escape, but only if you know the code.

The Maintenance Room door code is #3256.

Penthouse safe code – 007 First Light

We explain where to find the safe and code in our full Penthouse safe code guide.

There are several clues hinting at where you can find the safe and how to deduce the code, and if you’re curious, we recommend you do look at our Penthouse safe code guide. If you just want the code, however…

The Penthouse safe code is #1493.

Q-08 Armoury Door code – 007 First Light

During the Man of the Hour chapter, Bond will be left to his own devices in the Q lab. This means that nobody’s looking, and he can take whatever he wants.

Waters manages the Armoury, and he’s very proud of his high score in the shooting range. It’s 1324. That’s the code, it’s as simple as that.

The Armoury door code in #1324.

Q-03 Stress Testing code – 007 First Light

While still in the Q Lab during the Man of the Hour chapter, you will have to access the Stress Testing chamber, where a nice Range Rover is placed inside a blast furnace.

There’s also a cabinet in the lab that’s locked tight and requires a four-digit code, as the nearby Cabinet Security Reminder will tell you. It also mentions that the code should relate to the test subject, and if you check the license plate on the car, it reads “QLAB 4397.”

The Stress Testing cabinet code is #4397.

Unfortunately, it just contains batteries. Boring.

Archive Room door code – 007 First Light

The code to the Archive Room during the Wave of the Future mission can be acquired in two ways, and the first is detailed in our Note with Keypad Puzzle solution guide. It can also be obtained by stealing a Safe Key from the Legal office and using that in another downstairs office.

Either way you get the code, the result is the same.