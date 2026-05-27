007 First Light Note With Keypad Puzzle Solution

Looking for the answer to the Note With Keypad Puzzle in 007 First Light?

The Note With Keypad Puzzle is probably the trickiest in 007 First Light, as it will test your logic skills and your knowledge of historical battles.

During the late game mission to the Webb Industries robotics plant in 007 First Light, at one point you’ll be told to access the command centre. To do this, you need to increase your security clearance so that you’re able to access the heavily restricted areas of the level.

At one point, you’ll be told you need to access a security room in order to upgrade your clearance. In this corridor, you’ll run into a locked door with a keypad. You need a four-digit code in order to access the room, and in this guide we’ll explain how to get it and the solution to the Note With Keypad Puzzle.

Note With Keypad Puzzle

To get into Finch’s office in 007 First Light, you need to get a special code. In order to get this, you need to head to the locker room that’s down the corridor.

You’ll find lockers, all of which can be opened. In one of them, you’ll find a note with the following logic puzzle:

Today’s archive code (I know you like puzzles, Carmine)

Digit #1: I am one.

Digit #2: I am two digits higher than digit 3.

Digit #3: I am two digits higher than digit 4.

Digit #4: I am ten digits less than digits 3 and 2 combined.

Hint: The solution is the year of a famous battle.

The solution to this puzzle is 1864, which is the year of the Battle of Mobile Bay.

Enter this code, and you’ll get access to the room. This can also be used as a way of completing the objective in this area, as there’s a vent in the room that leads directly to the security room you’re looking for.