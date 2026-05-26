007 First Light Manager’s Office Safe Code

Wondering what the safe code is for the safe in the manager’s office in 007 First Light?

007 First Light features many safes and locked doors across the game’s run time that require specific codes in order to unlock.

The first of these that you’ll encounter is likely the safe under the desk in the manager’s office. Read on to find out the code, and how you would go about solving the puzzle on your own.

Manager’s Office Safe Code

You will find the manager’s office during the mission All The Time In The World. This mission sees James Bond infiltrate a chess tournament in order to track down 009.

Once you have full control of James in the mansion, head down to the reception area. Behind the reception, you’ll find an area that’s marked “staff only,” but Bond has never let that stop him. In there, you’ll only have to sneak past, or bluff past two maids. In the back right corner of the room, there’s a door that leads to the manager’s office.

Under the desk, you’ll find a safe, without a clear way to crack it. There’s a red herring code on the desk, which is actually for another puzzle in the laundry area of the game, but for this code, you need to focus on important dates.

In the office, you’ll notice that the bottles of wine are all named for important dates in IO Interactive‘s history, such as the launch of the Hitman: WOA games. The code to this safe refers to the debut of James Bond. Specifically, it refers to when Sir Ian Fleming began writing the series.

The code is 1952.

Your reward for opening the safe is one of the game’s 36 collectible playing cards.