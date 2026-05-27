007 First Light Locate and Open The Safe in The Penthouse

Wondering how to locate and open the safe in The Penthouse during 007 First Light?

During your infiltration of Webb Industries in 007 First Light, you’ll reach The Penthouse, which is the office of Sir Nicholas Webb.

You’ll be tasked to locate and open the safe. While locating the safe is pretty straightforward, and the game will point you towards the secret button in Webb’s desk, the code is less obvious. In this guide, we’ll explain how to work it out and show you the code.

007 First Light: Locate And Open The Safe

There are five key clues for this safe code.

The first is Isola’s note, which reads “Diploma. Painting. Game. Model.”

These four clues point to four different items in the office. By examining each of the items, you can get a number that corresponds to the code.

The first clue is Nicolas Webb’s college diploma.

“A framed Mathematics degree from King’s College, London. Sir Nicolas graduated first in class – ahead of not one, but two Nobel laureates.”

The clue is first, which for our purposes translates to 1.

The second clue is the massive painting near the door.

“A striking illustration of the famous AI thought experiment known as Roko’s Basilisk. The work itself appears to be generated by a Webb Industries AI. The title reads “Basilisk, rendition #4.”

Our second number is 4.

The third clue refers to the video game that’s sitting on the shelf.

A copy of an early 90s adventure game, written and programmed by one Nicholas Webb. A dystopian, neon-soaked sci-fi adventure titled “Hyperion 9.”

The third number is 9.

The final clue is the scale model.

“A scale model of Webb Industries’ Hong Kong office, entitled “Site III.”

Your final number is 3.

Head over to the safe and enter the code – 1493.

That’s how you locate and open the safe in 007 First Light.