007 First Light: Laundry Room door code

During the All the Time in the World chapter in 007 First Light, you’ll find dozens of ways to navigate the massive mansion, but the Laundry room is locked down.

Yes, you can shimmy along balconies, kick down doors, and leap through windows, but Bond’s fancy athletic skills and gadgets don’t allow him to open up a simple four-digit keypad lock. For shame.

It’s okay though, because if you’re struggling to find the Laundry Room door code in 007 First Light, we’re here to help. In this guide, we’re breaking down where to find the Laundry Room door code and what it is. It seems like this code remains consistent between playthroughs, so saving the code now will allow you to speedrun this chapter later on.

Laundry room keypad door code – 007 First Light

When you approach the Laundry Room door, you’ll see the Security Notice. This states that the door code changes daily, and the solution is in the Manager’s Office.

You’ll find the manager’s office in the Southeast corner of the mansion, on the ground floor, behind a Staff Only area. On one side of the office is a guard, and on the other is a Staff Only room with two maids.

The guard can easily be distracted with one of Bond’s gadgets, while you can choose to sneak past the maids on the other side. The maid route is slightly easier, but you can Pickpocket the Staff Key from the guard.

Once through to the Manager’s Office, you’ll find the Laundry Room keypad door code solution on the desk.

The Laundry Room door code is: #1805

There is also a safe under the desk in the Manager’s Office, which you can open with our Manager’s Office safe code guide.