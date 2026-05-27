007 First Light How to open a path for Greenway

Wondering how to open a path for Greenway in 007 First Light?

During the 007 First Light mission Knightfall, you’ll be tasked with infiltrating Webb Industries alongside Greenway. However, your path is blocked by several doors that can’t be opened by Bond.

The game will tell you to open a path for Greenway, but it isn’t clear on how you do that, so in this guide, we’ve broken it down for you and explained how to open the path.

Open a path for Greenway

The key to opening the path for Greenway is the door sensors that are on the inside of the conference rooms that are around this floor of the building. In order to open the door for Greenway, you need to force a cleaning robot to open the door automatically and head to the conference room.

In order to hack the door sensor, you need to be at an angle where you have line of sight to the door sensor itself. While other hackable objects in 007 First Light are less strict about this, these doors specifically require you to be able to see the sensor.

For this door specifically, head back to where you landed when you climbed around the outside of the window. You’ll see that from that angle, the blinds to the conference room are up, so you can see in, which then lets you hack the door sensor.

After you’ve done this, head into the conference room, go over to the large tablet, and request that the room be cleaned by the cleaning robot. This will open the path for Greenway, and you can continue the mission.