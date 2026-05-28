007 First Light: How to get into Utility

As you progress through the Wave of the Future mission in 007: First Light, you’ll be asked to ‘Get into Utility.’ Of course, that’s easier said than done.

The ‘Utility’ section of the facility you’ve sneaked your way into is restricted for a certain level of clearance, and there are at least two ways to get through. We’ve gone with the easiest.

In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know to get into the Utility section by abusing the research tests.

How to get into Utility – 007: First Light

The area prior to Utility – which is where you’re probably stuck – is filled with five distinct research tests, and two of those can allow you access to the Utility area. One of them is slightly awkward if you haven’t brought along the Dart gadget, so we’re going to run with the other one.

At the left rear side of the room you’ll find one robot running around a test arena with a box of chemicals, and nearby, is a shooting range that allows you to test the durability of the robotic armor. This is the one you want.

The wall at the rear of the shooting range can be lowered via your Q watch’s hacking tech. Lower it, and then enter into the firing range.

Press the toggle to lower the walls, and then pick up the weapon. Because you’ve lowered the rear wall, you can shoot through to the robot carrying chemicals, knocking them from his hand.

As you learned from an earlier mission, cleaning robots are entitled to move anywhere in a given Webb facility. Knocking over the chemical drum from the robot’s grip will summon the cleaning robots from the Utility door behind the robot. Following a cleaning robot through the door will allow you to access the Utility area.

This is just one of at least two known methods to access Utility, but it’s the easiest by far.