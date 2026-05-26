Wondering how to complete the fireplace puzzle in 007 First Light?

During the All The Time In The World mission, you’ll pursue a blond man through the upper floors of the palace. As you progress, you’ll be stopped by a short puzzle. This puzzle sees James Bond attempt to get through a fireplace; however, there is a blue puzzle above it that players have to complete.

So read on and find out how to complete the fireplace puzzle in 007 First Light.

Fireplace Puzzle Solution

To complete the fireplace puzzle in 007 First Light you’ll first enter a grand dining room, with little that you can inspect. Go to the middle of the room, and focus on the laundry cart. This is the key to getting into the next section of the level to continue your pursuit.

If you inspect the torn page that’s on the laundry cart in the middle of the room, you’ll see that it features an animal that appears to be a mix of three of the animals on the wall. The solution to this puzzle is to work out which of the three animals has been merged, and then press the buttons corresponding to them.

The solution to the puzzle is to press the lion, the snake and the ram. This will open the door and let you progress into the next room.