007 First Light: Main cast and cameos list

007: First Light might be the best James Bond game yet, and it’s bolstered by an incredible cast of actors that put in amazing performances.

These actors are all accomplished in their own right, all having acting credits in TV, movies, podcasts, and video games. If you think you might recognize a few – or even just their voices – that’s because you probably do. First Light’s actors have even appeared in Elden Ring, Baldur’s Gate 3, and much more.

In this guide, we’re breaking down 007: First Light’s main cast, and where you might recognize them from, in addition to a full list of cameos, including some truly surprising YouTube and TikTok creators, as well as multiple world-renowned DJs. Be aware, there are some mild spoilers ahead!

Full main cast list – 007 First Light

007: First Light features a star-studded cast. Their performances in the game are fantastic, and while you may recognize some of them, many are reasonably fresh young actors with a lot of future potential — ones to watch.

James Bond – Patrick Gibson

First Light’s James Bond is played by Irish actor Patrick Gibson, best known for playing Dexter Morgan in 2024’s Dexter: Original Sin.

M – Priyanga Burford

M’s stoic performance was delivered by Priyanga Burford, best known for TV series such as Industry and Press, but also starred in 2021’s James Bond adventure, No Time to Die.

Q – Alastair Mackenzie

Q is played by Scottish actor Alastair Mackenzie, an accomplished actor who you might recognize from Andor, The Crown, Dracula, or even an episode of Black Mirror.

Moneypenny – Kiera Lester

Moneypenny is played by Kiera Lester, who has been acting in TV and more since 2022. She’s made appearances in shows including Death in Paradise and Maigret.

John Greenway – Lennie James

MI6’s John Greenway is played by British actor Lennie James. You might recognize him from The Walking Dead series, where he plays Morgan Jones. He has also played Lord Shaxx in Destiny and Destiny 2, and made appearances in Invincible, Mufasa: The Lion King, Archer, Snatch, and much more.

Isola – Noémie Nakai

French-Japanese actress Noémie Nakai plays the mysterious Isola. She’s had a variety of acting roles, from the Drift Announcer in Grid Legends, to Luna on Tokyo Vice, and even played J in the 2016 Death Note mini series.

Selina Tan – Gemma Chan

The TacSim’s Selina Tan is played by British actress Gemma Chan. She’s appeared in a variety of British TV shows, from The IT Crowd to Doctor Who, but you might recognize her from 2015’s Humans or the movie Crazy Rich Asians.

Bawma – Lenny Kravitz

Bawma is played by the legendary Lenny Kravitz, who is best known for his musical career spanning back to his 1989 album, Let Love Rule. Many were surprised to see the musician cast in 007: First Light, but Kravitz is no stranger to acting, as he’s appeared in The Hunger Games series as Cinna, and has made numerous smaller appearances in other TV shows and movies.

Nicholas Webb – Anthony Howell

CEO Nicholas Webb is played by British actor Anthony Howell. You just might recognize his voice from Elden Ring, where he played Margit and Morgott. He also appeared in Alien: Isolation as Samuels, played the Rat Captain in Black Myth: Wukong, and was Elias in this year’s Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred. Outside of video games, he’s best known for playing Paul Milner in Foyle’s War and appearing in Woman in Gold. And yes, he has also appeared in Doctor Who.

Damien Webb – Bart Edwards

The obnoxious Damien Webb is played by British actor Bart Edwards, who you might remember from The Witcher series, where he played multiple roles. He also played Jonathan Kay in State of Happiness and was Joe in Peep Show.

Lennox Monroe – Chris O’Reilly

Rough-and-tough Monroe is played by Chris O’Reilly. It makes sense, as O’Reilly is an accomplished stunt performer and coordinator, responsible for Resident Evil: Requiem, two The Dark Pictures games, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, and more. You might recognize him as Thórgestr in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.

Cressida Bright – Jessica Rhodes

Cressida Bright is played by Jessica Rhodes. She’s another actress who appeared in Elden Ring, this time as St. Trina and the Dancer of Ranah. She played Laura Stone in Finders Keepers and has appeared in Artemis Fowl and Casualty.

Kristina Kingsley – Lydia Fraser

Kingsley is played by Lydia Fraser, who has appeared in Mister Mayfair as the Mayfair Club Singer. She’s also appeared in Doctors, Bodies, and Easterends. She even played Beyoncé in Murder in Successville.

Robert Nash – Ewan Black

Nash was played by Ewan Black, who you might remember from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as one of the miners. He also played Malcolm in 2024’s Macbeth and Montano in 2026’s Othello.

Macus Singh – Nicholas Prasad

Singh is played by Nicholas Prasad, who played Mal in 2018’s Krypton TV series. He’s also appeared in movies such as Hearts & Minds, Redemption Room, and Boogie Man.

Alexandra Ronson – Samantha Béart

If Ronson’s voice sounded familiar to you, you’re probably a Baldur’s Gate 3 fan. Alexandra Ronson is played by Samantha Béart, who played Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3. She’s an accomplished actress with extensive credits. In terms of video games, she’s appeared in Saros, Marathon, Dying Light: The Beast, Star Wars: The Old Republic, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, and many more. But she’s also played characters in many TV shows, movies, and podcast series, including Doctor Who, Torchwood, and Tron: Catalyst.

Murto Twins (Niko & Tero) – Anssi Lindström

The two Murto Twins are played by Anssi Lindström. He’s best known for Child 44, though he has appeared in and directed shorts such as Stopover, Red South, and Limbo.

Miss Loelia Ponsonby – Zigi Ellison

Ponsonby is played by Zigi Ellison, best known for A Pinch of Snuff and Poirot. She has an extensive career voicing video games and has appeared in The Lord of the Fallen, Atomic Heart, Hitman 2, and Blasphemous, to name a few.

Full cameo list – 007 First Light

This a short list of performances from known online influencers and creators. You might even be a fan of a few of these yourself!

London Night Club Clerk – JackSepticEye

Gaming YouTuber Seán William “JackSepticEye” McLoughlin makes a brief appearance as a cloakroom clerk at the nightclub.

London Night Club DJs – Chase & Status

In that same nightclub, you might recognize the DJ duo. They’re real-life musicians Chase & Status.

Vietnam Resort Guest – Khaby Lame

Khaby Lame is an Italian TikTok influencer who made his way onto the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2022.

Mauritania DJ – Dimitri Vegas

The DJ who’s struggling with his set in Mauritania is played by Dimitri Thivaios, one half of a pair of DJing brothers from Belgium who perform under the stage name Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.

Mauritania Fight Club Fan – Shroud

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek will congratulate Bond on his victory after emerging from the Fight Club in Mauritania. He’s a former professional Counter-Strike player who is popular for videos and streams of his gameplay.