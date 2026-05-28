007 First Light All Postcard Locations

Looking for all the 007 First Light Postcard Locations? This is the guide you need.

In this 007 First Light Postcard location guide, I’ve explained how to get all 10 of the postcards. Doing this will unlock the The World Is Not Enough trophy.

In this guide, I’ve also explained which checkpoint you should spawn at so that you can collect the postcards as quickly as possible.

Like all collectibles in 007 First Light, all you need to do is collect it, and then quit to the menu. It will automatically save. Once you have the final postcard, if the trophy hasn’t popped, check the wall in TacSim. This is what made the trophy pop for me.

007 First Light Postcard Location #1: Iceland Postcard

Level: Against All Odds

Checkpoint: Central Camp

When you get control of Bond, and you’re overlooking the enemy camp, head to the B2 container. There is one enemy in this container. Quickly take them down, and pick up the postcard on the desk.

007 First Light Postcard Location #2: Malta Postcard

Level: The Needle’s Eye

Checkpoint: Basic Training

After the car ride sequence, you’ll get control of Bond. Head towards the small table with bottles of water on it and pick up the postcard.

007 First Light Postcard Location #3: Slovakia Postcard

Level: All The Time In The World

Checkpoint: Accessing Room 206

When you’re in the hallway outside of Room 206, you’ll see a maid who has a key for Room 205. Distract her, or make her sick, and pickpocket the keycard off them. Once you have this keycard, enter Room 205. The collectible is on the bedside table.

007 First Light Postcard Location #4: Mauritania Postcard

Level: The Past Never Dies

Checkpoint: Black Market

For this postcard, you need to have the laser strap equipped. If you don’t, instead of starting the mission from Black Market, play from the second last checkpoint of the previous mission, which gives you access to Q-Labs.

Once you have it equipped, play through the start of the next mission until you get to the black market area. Go down the ramp and to the left. Look for a massive red anchor, and you’ll find a fenced-in area behind it. Use the laser to break the padlock, and you can pick up the postcard from the desk.

007 First Light Postcard Location #5: Kensington Postcard

Level: Uninvited

Checkpoint: Security Office

Once you reach the CCTV Room as part of the main quest, you’ll find the Kensington postcard on a desk near two printers.

007 First Light Postcard Location #6: City of London Postcard

Level: Knightfall

Checkpoint: Executive 1st Floor

During this mission, Greenway will give you a post-up to a statue, which will allow you to jump over a rail. When you do this, instead of going right, go left and jump over the rail. Shimmy over and you’ll find an open window. You can then climb through that window and find the postcard on a counter, which is pictured above.

007 First Light Postcard Location #7: Vietnam Postcard

Level: Time To Die

Checkpoint: The Three Targets

You can find this postcard near Ellis White, one of the three targets. Play through this mission normally, and after you’ve interacted with White, turn to your right. The postcard is sitting on a table in front of some NPCs.

007 First Light Postcard Location #8: Q-Lab Postcard

Level: Man Of The Hour

Checkpoint: The Betrayal

When you have access to Q Labs, head to the gym. Climb up on the lockers and jump to the ledge. Up here, you’ll find a hallway overlooking a few of the smaller rooms. At the very end of the hall, you’ll find a postcard collectible.

007 First Light Postcard Location #9: Antarctica Postcard

Level: Wave Of The Future

Checkpoint: Safety Off

During the section where you start to fight the robots, you’ll have to grab an Override Key to make the lift work. Once you’ve done this, the lift will take you down to an area where you’re overlooking even more robots. You’ll see a metal beam across from you that leads to a single chair in front of a massive window. The postcard is on a trolley next to the chair.

007 First Light Postcard Location #10: MI16 Postcard

Level: For England

Checkpoint: Backstairs

If you pick this checkpoint, you will spawn just in front of a set of bookshelves you need to squeeze through. Do this, and the postcard will be on the floor. You now have all the postcards in 007 First Light!