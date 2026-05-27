007 First Light All Memento Locations

007 First Light contains 14 Mementos to collect. These can be found across the entire game. In this guide, I will list the 14 Memento Locations and how you can find them quickly.

By collecting the 14 Mementos in 007 First Light, you’ll unlock the Recovered Assets Trophy. This is one of several collectible types in 007 First Light. The 14 Mementos can be found via chapter select after you’ve completed the game, and as soon as you’ve collected them, you can then quit out of the level.

If you collect the 14 Mementos and the trophy doesn’t pop, enter the Tactical Simulation menu from the main menu, and examine the wall of collectibles. It should then pop.

007 First Light Memento #1: Satellite Part Location

Level: Against All Odds

Checkpoint: Central Camp

You will probably already find this Memento during your first playthrough of 007 First Light, as it’s located in a very obvious location as you enter the G9 container. It is sitting on a desk next to a laptop.

007 First Light Memento #2: Cocktail Napkin Location

Level: A Night Out

Checkpoint: Get Upstairs

Head to the bar on the bottom ground floor of the club. You’ll see two bartenders and a door on the right of the bar. The napkin you need is behind the male bartender. You can either quickly sneak by him, or just bluff it. Either way, pick up the Memento, and you’re done!

007 First Light Memento #3: Championship Badge Location

Level: All The Time In The World

Checkpoint: The Game Is On

Select checkpoint three, then enter the main hall where the two people are playing chess before a large audience. Make your way downstairs and to the left of stage. You’ll find a small gap that Bond can slide through. Head through the gap and then turn left. You’ll find the Championship Badge memento sitting on a flight case.

007 First Light Memento #4: Pillow Mint

Location

Level: All The Time In The World

Checkpoint: The Game Is On

To get the Pillow Mint memento, you’ll need to get into a staff-only room. When Bond is overlooking the chess match and the chapter title appears, turn left. You’ll see a staff member who can be pickpocketed for a key. Do this, and then the room you need to get into is right next to him. The Pillow Mint memento is on a shelf at the back of the room.

007 First Light Memento #5: Pirate Grills

Location

Level: The Past Never Dies

Checkpoint: The Game Is On

In order to get the Pirate Grills, you first have to collect the $100,000. You can do this in a few ways, and you’ll be required to do it in order to progress the story. Play until you have the money you need, and you’re then told to return to pay the auction fee. At the start of the market, standing under a red umbrella, you’ll see a merchant who will sell you the Pirate Grills. This will only trigger once you have the 100K, even if you have enough to buy the Pirate Grill itself.

007 First Light Memento #6: Crocodile Tooth Location

Level: The Past Never Dies

Checkpoint: Leaving Aleph

This is the easiest one to get by far. Jump into the Leaving Aleph checkpoint, go behind the Land Rover, and it’s sitting on a box.

007 First Light Memento #7: Anniversary Pin Location

Level: Uninvited

Checkpoint: Get Upstairs

When you get access to the Gala, and you’re able to fully explore the ground floor, head to the left-hand side. Once you’re in the left wing of the hall, turn left again, and you’ll see two security guards at the end of the corridor. Get rid of them via distraction, or other means, and head through the door into the cloakroom. Bluff past the next guy, and you’ll find the anniversary pin on a trolley in the back of the room.

007 First Light Memento #8: Tero Murto Locket Location

Level: Uninvited

Checkpoint: Basement

Finish the Murto boss fight and then proceed to the next room. You’ll encounter a locked door that requires a keycard. Turn around and enter the open room. On one of the desks is a box containing the keycard you need. Go back to the locked door, open it, and find the memento on the table on the right hand side.

007 First Light Memento #9: Office Toy Location

Level: Knightfall

Checkpoint: Executive First Floor

After you move the furniture with Greenway and proceed into the vent, take the first left and you’ll drop into an office. You’ll find this memento on a counter on the other side of the room.

007 First Light Memento #10: Diving Watch Location

Level: Time To Die

Checkpoint: Suit Up

Once you’ve completed the minigame in which Bond puts on a bowtie, turn around, and this memento is sitting on the bedside table.

007 First Light Memento #11: Niko Murto Locket Location

Level: Man Of The Hour

Checkpoint: Stand Down

When you begin this checkpoint, you’ll be looking up at Moneypenny’s office. Instead of heading up to speak to her, turn left and go down into the lower level of desks. You’ll find this memento sitting out on one of them.

007 First Light Memento #12: Snow Globe Location

Level: Wave Of The Future

Checkpoint: The Gate House

When you’re tasked with getting two IDs to get into the next area of the complex, you’ll find a check-in desk. The Snow Globe is sitting next to one of the monitors.

007 First Light Memento #13: Robot Keychain Location

Level: Wave Of The Future

Checkpoint: Silo Entrance

After you’ve made your way down through the Silo, you’ll find yourself in a large conference room. You’ll drop in from a vent onto a large table. Turn around, and you’ll find this memento on a lectern.

007 First Light Memento #14: Dashboard Toy Location

Level: For England

Checkpoint: Lab showdown

When you rush into Wearables to get the keys to the car, check one of the lower tables, near a red kettle. You’ll find the last memento there.