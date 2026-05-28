007 First Light All Legacy Item Locations

Looking for All Legacy Item Locations in 007 First Light?

007 First Light contains 9 Legacy Item Locations. These reference moments across Bond’s history, even though they’ve technically not happened yet in the canon of First Light. By collecting All Legacy Items in 007 First Light, you’ll unlock the A Legacy Of Spycraft trophy.

If you collect the 9 Legacy Items and the trophy doesn’t pop, enter the Tactical Simulation menu from the main menu, and examine the wall of collectibles. It should then pop.

If it still doesn’t, it’s likely just an issue with the always-online nature of 007 First Light. During my time getting the Platinum trophy, I had a few trophies that popped between 5-10 minutes after the final collectible was grabbed.

As far as we currently know, none of the trophies are truly bugged.

007 First Light Legacy Item Location #1: Cruciform Key

Level: Against The Odds

Checkpoint: Central Camp

When you gain control of Bond up on the hill overlooking the camp, seek out the F8 container. Head to this container and you’ll find the collectible on the shelf next to the large broken screen.

007 First Light Legacy Item Location #2: Dagger Shoes

Level: A Matter Of Considerable Delicacy

Checkpoint: Field Equiptment

When you load into this checkpoint, they will literally be right in front of you on the table. If you’re playing through the chapter naturally, when you join Q in wearables, you can collect them.

007 First Light Legacy Item Location #3: Chess Biography

Level: All The Time In The World

Checkpoint: The Game Is On

Play through the sequence up until you see the level’s opening titles while overlooking the chess match. Once this has happened, swing a left, head down those stairs. At the bottom of the stairs, swing a right. Follow that corridor all the way down, go beyond the old woman and the man (these two can be eavesdropped, ignore this).

At the end of this corridor, swing a slight left, and you’ll find a lavish room with two men talking about Aston Martin cars. On the table to the right of the man on the couch (pictured) you’ll find the collectible.

007 First Light Legacy Item Location #4: ATAC Device

Level: The Past Never Dies

Checkpoint: Black Market

This one is slightly more involved. Start off the Black Market objective as normal. Head to the shooting range, and find a guy talking on a phone. You should be able to eavesdrop him, and start an opportunity. He’ll start talking about a crypto wallet, which leads you on a quest to steal it.

Follow that objective as normal, and work your way through it, and up the signal tower. At some point, you’ll be introduced to Brutes and have to fight one for the first time. It’s a singular enemy before the large tower.

Defeat this brute, and then climb towards the objective. Keep an eye on the metal beam under the signal tower. When you’re directly under the objective, you’ll be expected to climb up, but you can also climb down. Do this, spin around, and walk across the beam. You’ll find the ATAC device tucked in a corner.

007 First Light Legacy Item Location #5: Concert Poster

Level: Uninvited

Checkpoint: Get Upstairs

As soon as you have access to the Gala, find the Cafe. The museum has large signs all over it, so finding the Cafe isn’t tough. In the back corner, you’ll find this collectible, the Concert Poster.

007 First Light Legacy Item Location #6: Blades Club Badge

Level: Knightfall

Checkpoint: The Penthouse

When you get to the Penthouse, head towards the bar. You’ll find the Blades Club Badge sitting on the countertop.

007 First Light Legacy Item Location #7: Tarot Deck

Level: Time To Die

Checkpoint: The Three Targets

For this one, you need to get into Ramon Hernandez’s villa. The easiest way to do this is to head down to the Tranquility Cave and steal Hernandez’s yoga mat from the staff room. Once you have this, you can freely walk up to Hernandez’s villa and play out this part of the mission.

Once you regain control of Bond, turn around and go into his bedroom. You’ll find the Tarot Deck on the bedside table.

007 First Light Legacy Item Location #8: Trilby Hat

Level: Man Of The Hour

Checkpoint: Betrayal

When you are tasked with stealing field equiptment, and you find yourself in Q-Lab, head to the Wearables section. You’ll find the Trilby Hat in one of the changing rooms.

007 First Light Legacy Item Location #9 Jaws Design Specs

Level: Wave Of The Future

Checkpoint: Robotics Department

When you reach Robotics, you’ll enter a large space with several different platforms and robotic experiments going on. Enter the room, swing a left, and head to the end. You’ll find the JAWS design specs on a flight case.