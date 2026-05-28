Looking for all of the 007 First Light Intel Locations? In this guide, I’ve explained where they all are.

There are 23 pieces of intel in 007 First Light. By collecting all of the intel, you will unlock the For Your Eyes Only trophy. This set of collectibles is one of many in the game, and the second largest behind the cards.

While you’ll probably pick up some of the 007 First Light Intel during a normal playthrough, in this guide, I’ve explained where to find all of them and which checkpoints in the game make it easier.

So read on to find out all the 007 First Light Intel Locations.

007 First Light All Intel Locations #1: Workshop Notice

Level: The Heart Of The Matter

Checkpoint: Q Lab

When you get to Q Lab and you can freeroam around the area, go to the back right of the room, and you’ll find this sitting on a desk next to a copy machine.

007 First Light All Intel Locations #2: 00 Recruit Stats

Level: The Heart Of The Matter

Checkpoint: Q Lab

You can find this on Q’s desk after you speak to him. This collectible won’t be accessible until you speak to Q. Head back and look at the monitor on his desk with pictures of the 00 recruits.

007 First Light All Intel Locations #3: Family Picture

Level: A New Home

Checkpoint: Home

Walk to the living room. Look for a cupboard with a vase on top of it. The family photo collectible can be found here.

007 First Light All Intel Locations #4: Dress Box

Level: A New Home

Checkpoint: Home

Go into Cressida’s room. This big dress box is on her bed.

007 First Light All Intel Locations #5: Arrowhead Report

Level: A Matter Of Considerable Delicacy

Checkpoint: Operations

During the mission, you’ll be tasked to take the elevator up to talk to Moneypenny. When you get to the top of the lift, and it opens to the area with a large number of desks. You’ll find this collectible on a desk with a large MI6 logo above it, and a whiteboard to the left of it. Use your Q Watch and it will highlight the collectible.

007 First Light All Intel Locations #6: 009 File

Level: A Matter Of Considerable Delicacy

Checkpoint: Master Manipulator

You can find this on Moneypenny’s desk.

007 First Light All Intel Locations #7: Facial Composite

Level: Out Of The Ashes

Checkpoint: Talk To MoneyPenny

Leave the elevator on the way to Operations. Go behind the elevator shaft, and you’ll find the Facial Composite on a side table.

007 First Light All Intel Locations #8: Delivery Box

Level: The Past Never Dies

Checkpoint: Black Market

Head to the back corner of the market. On a stall near the shooting range, you’ll find a large blue sheet. On that table, you’ll find the Delivery Box.

007 First Light All Intel Locations #9: John Greenway Photograph

Level: The Past Never Dies

Checkpoint: Examine the crime scene

When you’re doing the story mission to investigate the crime scene, explore the rest of the room. In the room at the end of the ship, you’ll find this collectible in a cupboard.

007 First Light All Intel Locations #10: Bond family photo

Level: Uninvited

Checkpoint: Back Home

Go to Bond’s room. This collectible is on the bedside table.

007 First Light All Intel Locations #11: Webb Industries Press Kit

Level: Uninvited

Checkpoint: Get Upstairs

When you have free access to the Gala, find the press area. It’s at the bottom of one of the wings on the ground floor. You’ll see a press conference room, with journalists and cameras dotted around. A small section of this room will be guarded. Get rid of the guard and go into this roped-off area. On a table at the back, you’ll find the Webb Industries Press Pack

007 First Light All Intel Locations #12: Security Notice

Level: Uninvited

Checkpoint: Get into the CCTV Room

When you get to the security area, bluff your way past the two guards at the desk. Then, enter the door to the right of the front desk and you’ll find this on the table. The two guys in the room don’t attack you and won’t alert the guards.

007 First Light All Intel Locations #13: Wooden Spoon

Level: Knightfall

Checkpoint: Executive 1st floor

During this mission, Greenway will give you a post-up to a statue, which will allow you to jump over a rail. When you do this, instead of going right, go left and jump over the rail. Shimmy over and you’ll find an open window. You can then climb through that window and head down the stairs.

Go into the bathroom, and you’ll find Robert Finch being sick in the toilet. Kick the door next to him and steal his keycard. Make your way back to Greenway, and you’ll now be able to unlock the R.Finch office. Inside that office, you’ll find this Wooden Spoon.

007 First Light All Intel Locations #14: Employment Contract

Level: Knightfall

Checkpoint: Executive 1st Floor

After you move the furniture with Greenway as part of the main story, head into the vent. Instead of jumping to the left, go straight forward. You’ll find this piece of intel on the desk.

007 First Light All Intel Locations #15: Psych Profile

Level: Knightfall

Checkpoint: The Penthouse

You can find this in the back right corner of the room.

007 First Light All Intel Locations #16: Driving Gloves

Level: Going Old School

Checkpoint: In The Zone

When you go to speak to Q, go to his desk with the multiple monitors (on the right handside of the picture above) and you’ll find the Driving Gloves on the desk.

007 First Light All Intel Locations #17: Keynote Presentation

Level: Time To Die

Checkpoint: The three targets

After you speak to Theresa Lorca and initiate a cutscene, this piece of intel, the keynote presentation, will be at your feet.

007 First Light All Intel Locations #18: Caliban Profile

Level: Time To Die

Checkpoint: Join The Party

After you do the bowtie minigame, turn around to the living room table, and this piece of intel will be there.

007 First Light All Intel Locations #19: The Gun Case

Level: Time To Die

Checkpoint: Tracking Damien

Start up this checkpoint and turn to the right. This collectible is on a wooden spool that’s next the wall.

007 First Light All Intel Locations #20: Q Photo

Level: The Man Of The Hour

Checkpoint: The Betrayal

Head to Stress Testing in Q-Labs. You’ll find this collectible locked in a cabinet. The code for this keypad is 4397, which is the license plate on the car that’s next to you.

007 First Light All Intel Locations #21: M Profile

Level: The Wave Of The Future

Checkpoint: Operations Department

On the desk in the room where you upgrade your security clearance. You can’t miss this room.

007 First Light All Intel Locations #22 Webb’s Manuscript

Level: The Wave Of The Future

Checkpoint: Operations Department

On the chair next to the cat statue. You really can’t miss this one.

007 First Light All Intel Locations #23 Moneypenny’s Wallet

Level: For England

Checkpoint: Get to THEIA

After fighting the two snipers in the large operations room, you’ll go through a few sets of vents. You’ll then have to shut down a fan in order to progress to the next vent. Go through here, and you’ll find Moneypenny’s wallet on a pipe.

You’re all done!