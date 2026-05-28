007 First Light All Intel Locations
Here’s where to find all the intel in 007 First Light
Looking for all of the 007 First Light Intel Locations? In this guide, I’ve explained where they all are.
There are 23 pieces of intel in 007 First Light. By collecting all of the intel, you will unlock the For Your Eyes Only trophy. This set of collectibles is one of many in the game, and the second largest behind the cards.
While you’ll probably pick up some of the 007 First Light Intel during a normal playthrough, in this guide, I’ve explained where to find all of them and which checkpoints in the game make it easier.
So read on to find out all the 007 First Light Intel Locations.
007 First Light All Intel Locations #1: Workshop Notice
Level: The Heart Of The Matter
Checkpoint: Q Lab
When you get to Q Lab and you can freeroam around the area, go to the back right of the room, and you’ll find this sitting on a desk next to a copy machine.
007 First Light All Intel Locations #2: 00 Recruit Stats
Level: The Heart Of The Matter
Checkpoint: Q Lab
You can find this on Q’s desk after you speak to him. This collectible won’t be accessible until you speak to Q. Head back and look at the monitor on his desk with pictures of the 00 recruits.
007 First Light All Intel Locations #3: Family Picture
Level: A New Home
Checkpoint: Home
Walk to the living room. Look for a cupboard with a vase on top of it. The family photo collectible can be found here.
007 First Light All Intel Locations #4: Dress Box
Level: A New Home
Checkpoint: Home
Go into Cressida’s room. This big dress box is on her bed.
007 First Light All Intel Locations #5: Arrowhead Report
Level: A Matter Of Considerable Delicacy
Checkpoint: Operations
During the mission, you’ll be tasked to take the elevator up to talk to Moneypenny. When you get to the top of the lift, and it opens to the area with a large number of desks. You’ll find this collectible on a desk with a large MI6 logo above it, and a whiteboard to the left of it. Use your Q Watch and it will highlight the collectible.
007 First Light All Intel Locations #6: 009 File
Level: A Matter Of Considerable Delicacy
Checkpoint: Master Manipulator
You can find this on Moneypenny’s desk.
007 First Light All Intel Locations #7: Facial Composite
Level: Out Of The Ashes
Checkpoint: Talk To MoneyPenny
Leave the elevator on the way to Operations. Go behind the elevator shaft, and you’ll find the Facial Composite on a side table.
007 First Light All Intel Locations #8: Delivery Box
Level: The Past Never Dies
Checkpoint: Black Market
Head to the back corner of the market. On a stall near the shooting range, you’ll find a large blue sheet. On that table, you’ll find the Delivery Box.
007 First Light All Intel Locations #9: John Greenway Photograph
Level: The Past Never Dies
Checkpoint: Examine the crime scene
When you’re doing the story mission to investigate the crime scene, explore the rest of the room. In the room at the end of the ship, you’ll find this collectible in a cupboard.
007 First Light All Intel Locations #10: Bond family photo
Level: Uninvited
Checkpoint: Back Home
Go to Bond’s room. This collectible is on the bedside table.
007 First Light All Intel Locations #11: Webb Industries Press Kit
Level: Uninvited
Checkpoint: Get Upstairs
When you have free access to the Gala, find the press area. It’s at the bottom of one of the wings on the ground floor. You’ll see a press conference room, with journalists and cameras dotted around. A small section of this room will be guarded. Get rid of the guard and go into this roped-off area. On a table at the back, you’ll find the Webb Industries Press Pack
007 First Light All Intel Locations #12: Security Notice
Level: Uninvited
Checkpoint: Get into the CCTV Room
When you get to the security area, bluff your way past the two guards at the desk. Then, enter the door to the right of the front desk and you’ll find this on the table. The two guys in the room don’t attack you and won’t alert the guards.
007 First Light All Intel Locations #13: Wooden Spoon
Level: Knightfall
Checkpoint: Executive 1st floor
During this mission, Greenway will give you a post-up to a statue, which will allow you to jump over a rail. When you do this, instead of going right, go left and jump over the rail. Shimmy over and you’ll find an open window. You can then climb through that window and head down the stairs.
Go into the bathroom, and you’ll find Robert Finch being sick in the toilet. Kick the door next to him and steal his keycard. Make your way back to Greenway, and you’ll now be able to unlock the R.Finch office. Inside that office, you’ll find this Wooden Spoon.
007 First Light All Intel Locations #14: Employment Contract
Level: Knightfall
Checkpoint: Executive 1st Floor
After you move the furniture with Greenway as part of the main story, head into the vent. Instead of jumping to the left, go straight forward. You’ll find this piece of intel on the desk.
007 First Light All Intel Locations #15: Psych Profile
Level: Knightfall
Checkpoint: The Penthouse
You can find this in the back right corner of the room.
007 First Light All Intel Locations #16: Driving Gloves
Level: Going Old School
Checkpoint: In The Zone
When you go to speak to Q, go to his desk with the multiple monitors (on the right handside of the picture above) and you’ll find the Driving Gloves on the desk.
007 First Light All Intel Locations #17: Keynote Presentation
Level: Time To Die
Checkpoint: The three targets
After you speak to Theresa Lorca and initiate a cutscene, this piece of intel, the keynote presentation, will be at your feet.
007 First Light All Intel Locations #18: Caliban Profile
Level: Time To Die
Checkpoint: Join The Party
After you do the bowtie minigame, turn around to the living room table, and this piece of intel will be there.
007 First Light All Intel Locations #19: The Gun Case
Level: Time To Die
Checkpoint: Tracking Damien
Start up this checkpoint and turn to the right. This collectible is on a wooden spool that’s next the wall.
007 First Light All Intel Locations #20: Q Photo
Level: The Man Of The Hour
Checkpoint: The Betrayal
Head to Stress Testing in Q-Labs. You’ll find this collectible locked in a cabinet. The code for this keypad is 4397, which is the license plate on the car that’s next to you.
007 First Light All Intel Locations #21: M Profile
Level: The Wave Of The Future
Checkpoint: Operations Department
On the desk in the room where you upgrade your security clearance. You can’t miss this room.
007 First Light All Intel Locations #22 Webb’s Manuscript
Level: The Wave Of The Future
Checkpoint: Operations Department
On the chair next to the cat statue. You really can’t miss this one.
007 First Light All Intel Locations #23 Moneypenny’s Wallet
Level: For England
Checkpoint: Get to THEIA
After fighting the two snipers in the large operations room, you’ll go through a few sets of vents. You’ll then have to shut down a fan in order to progress to the next vent. Go through here, and you’ll find Moneypenny’s wallet on a pipe.
You’re all done!