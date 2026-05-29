007 First Light All Collectibles: Every Card, Intel, Postcard, Legacy Item and Memento in 007 First Light

Here’s every collectible in 007 First Light.

007 First Light contains five different types of collectibles: cards, intel, mementos, legacy items, and postcards.

For all collectibles in 007 First Light, all you need to do is collect them and then quit to the menu. The game will automatically save.

You can also access the collectibles after you finish the game, simply via checkpoint select.

If the trophy hasn’t popped, check the wall in TacSim. This is what made the trophy pop for me for multiple groups of collectibles.

007 First Light All Collectibles: Every Card

There are 36 cards in 007 First Light. Collecting all of these cards will unlock the Casino Royale trophy. This is the largest group of collectibles in 007 First Light, and will take the majority of your time during this trophy hunt.

You can find a complete list, with detailed locations, of every card in 007 First Light, here.

007 First Light All Collectibles: All Postcard Locations

There are 10 postcards to find in 007 First Light.

When you collect all of the postcards in the game, you’ll earn the The World Is Not Enough trophy.

You can find a complete list of all postcard locations in 007 First Light.

007 First Light All Collectibles: All Legacy Item Locations

007 First Light contains 9 Legacy Item Locations. These reference moments across Bond’s history, even though they’ve technically not happened yet in the canon of First Light. When you finally collect All Legacy Items in 007 First Light, you’ll unlock the A Legacy Of Spycraft trophy.

You can find a complete list, with detailed instructions, of all legacy item locations in 007 First Light.

007 First Light All Collectibles: All Memento Locations

There are 14 mementos to collect in 007 First Light.

Once you collect all 14 mementos, you’ll unlock the Recovered Assets Trophy. This is one of several collectible types in 007 First Light. The 14 Mementos can be found via chapter select after you’ve completed the game, and as soon as you’ve collected them, you can then quit out of the level.

You can find a complete list, with detailed instructions, of all memento locations in 007 First Light.

007 First Light All Collectibles: All Intel Locations

Across 007 First Light, there are 23 pieces of intel. By collecting all of the intel, you will unlock the For Your Eyes Only trophy. This set of collectibles is one of many in the game, and the second largest behind the cards.

Intel is typically items that reference characters in the story, such as a dossier about M, the leader of MI6.

You can find a complete list, with detailed instructions, of all intel locations in 007 First Light.