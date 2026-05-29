007 First Light: All 36 Card Locations

Here’s where to find all 36 of the playing cards in 007 First Light, which will unlock the Casino Royale trophy.

007 First Light doesn’t tell you how many collectibles you’re missing per chapter. Also, several chapters don’t have any collectibles, meaning some of the larger missions have a much higher volume of collectibles, such as cards, than others.

Thankfully, if you’re looking for the cards in 007 First Light, you can simply drop in to the checkpoint that we’ve listed below, collect the card, and then leave. If the trophy doesn’t pop when you collect all of them, head to TacSim and examine the cards on the wall. This is how I got the Casino Royale trophy to finally pop.

007 First Light Card Locations: 7 of Acorns

Level: Against The Odds

Checkpoint: Deployment Camp

During the initial walkthrough of the camp, there will be a scripted section where two guards crash a car in front of you. Turn right, and the card is on the shelf.

007 First Light Card Locations: Under of Acorns

Level: A New Home

Checkpoint: Advanced Training

This card is behind where Greenway is standing when you start this mission. To get him to move, go down to the door that it marked by the objective indicator, hack it, and then turn around and go back up to where he was previously standing. Opening that first gate triggers his model to move, which is required for this card.

007 First Light Card Locations: 7 of Roses

Level: A New Home

Checkpoint: Steal The Flag

Drop down on the enemy infront of you, and then sneak using the tall grass. You’re aiming to sneak down to the harbour, which you should be able to see from where you now are. You’ll need to pickpocket a guard for a key to this storage room. Once inside the room, defeat the guards and then pick up this card on the wooden pallets.

007 First Light Card Locations: Ober of Bells

Level: A Night Out

Checkpoint: Get Upstairs

Go behind the DJ booth, which you can do by sneaking, and climb up on the booth itself. You’ll be able to access the rafters above the club from here. The card is up there.

007 First Light Card Locations: Ace of Acorns

Level: All The Time In The World

Checkpoint: In Position

After getting out of the car, go up the stairs, go left, and down the next flight of stairs, and you’ll find this card on the railing. Use your Q Watch to scan if you can’t find it.

007 First Light Card Locations: Ober Of Shields

Level: All The Time In The World

Checkpoint: The Game Is On

When you get control of Bond again after the cutscene, head down the stairs and then turn left. Find signs that point to the Dining Room. This card is on a table in there.

007 First Light Card Locations: 6 of Roses

Level: All The Time In The World

Checkpoint: The Game Is On

You’ll find this card in the manager’s office, which is behind the reception desk. For more info on this card, including how to open the safe, check out our Manager’s Office safe code guide.

007 First Light Card Locations: 6 of Acorns

Level: All The Time In The World

Checkpoint: Delivery Area

At the start of this checkpoint, instead of following the blue cable out the window, continue down that corridor. Doing so will take you to a patio area with several tables and chairs. The card is on the table in front of you.

007 First Light Card Locations: 7 of Bells

Level: All The Time In The World

Checkpoint: The Vanishing

When you find yourself in the store room with many crates and prison-like bars on the doors, check each of the crates, and scan them with the Q Watch to find this card.

007 First Light Card Locations: 6 of Bells

Level: The Past Never Dies

Checkpoint: Arriving at Aleph

When you enter the first area of the market, swing a left towards the staircase that’s bathed in green light. Next to it you’ll find a bathroom. The card is on a bath in there.

007 First Light Card Locations: 9 of Acorns

Level: The Past Never Dies

Checkpoint: Black Market

When you enter the market, head to the right until you find a large set of fish tanks with some guards around it. Use the laser strap on your Q Watch to destroy the fish tank and grab the card.

007 First Light Card Locations: Ober of Acorns

Level: The Past Never Dies

Checkpoint: Black Market

From the first area of the market, head left towards a large red anchor. Beyond that, you’ll see a parked truck with a yellow box on the wall behind it. Use the laser on this

007 First Light Card Locations: Ace of Roses

Level: The Past Never Dies

Checkpoint: Black Market

Go to the fighting arena in the back of the black market. Move up the stairs, and then out to the veranda area. You’ll be taken here during the quest, but you can go here on your own, too.

The card is in a small alcove, to the left of the door.

007 First Light Card Locations: 14 Banner of Shields

Level: The Past Never Dies

Checkpoint: Find 009

When exploring the ship, disarm the bomb that’s to the left of the stairs, and then walk over to the chess game. The card is on the table.

007 First Light Card Locations: 6 of Shields

Level: The Past Never Dies

Checkpoint: Find A Way Inside The Shipwreck

When you’re heading back towards Greenway to climb a pipe, in order to lower the bridge, it’s sitting on a barrel next to the railing.

007 First Light Card Locations: 8 of Acorns

Level: Uninvited

Checkpoint: Gala Entrance

In the entrance hall, near the reception desk. Head to the back right corner, and you’ll find a bench with a couple of guests in front of it. You’ll find the card on the right of the bench.

007 First Light Card Locations: Ober of Roses

Level: Uninvited

Checkpoint: Get Upstairs

From the start of this checkpoint, turn left. Head towards the cloakroom. You can sneak in here, or go in via the security door on the right of the cloakroom. Once you’re in, sneak or bluff to the door at the back of the cloakroom. Go up the stairs, and you’ll find a small room with a few enemies. Bluff or defeat them, or pick up the card on the white box.

007 First Light Card Locations: King Of Shields

Level: Uninvited

Checkpoint: Storage Room

Once you’re freed from the chair, turn around.

007 First Light Card Locations: 8 Of Roses

Level: Uninvited

Checkpoint: Storage Room

Jump across the light rig. After you trigger the cutscene where you almost fall from the rig, continue across, and you’ll find the next card.

007 First Light Card Locations: 9 of Shields

Level: Uninvited

Checkpoint: The Courtyard

Head downstairs to the dining room. In the corner you’ll see a single door, with one guard and a CCTV trap. Get rid of the guard, and deactivate the CCTV. Then, enter 3256 into the keypad, and open the door.

007 First Light Card Locations: Banner of Roses

Level: Knightfall

Checkpoint: Executive 1st Floor

You’ll probably get this during your playthrough normally. When you go into the maintenance room, climp up into the vent and the card will be right infront of you.

007 First Light Card Locations: Banner of Bells

Level: Knightfall

Checkpoint: Executive 1st floor

On the pool table in the room that Greenway unlocks for you after you climb past the waterfalls.

007 First Light Card Locations: 7 of Shields

Level: Knightfall

Checkpoint: Executive 1st Floor

Go into the Bohr office and look through the window to the next office. Unlock the door via the hacking tool, and then leave the office. The Einstein door will now open, and you can grab the card on the desk.

007 First Light Card Locations: King of Acorns

Level: Knightfall

Checkpoint: Executive 1st Floor

After getting the last card, run back to the start of the office block, and you can now access the balcony. This card is on a table out there.

007 First Light Card Locations: Under of Shields

Level: Knightfall

Checkpoint: Cargo Floor

When you’re told to head up to the helicopter, instead of going up the stairs, go downstairs.

007 First Light Card Locations: Banner Of Acorns

Level: Time To Die

Checkpoint: A Package From Q

The Banner of Acorns is in the bathroom of your villa.

007 First Light Card Locations: 8 Of Shields

Level: Time To Die

Checkpoint: The three targets

This card is on a lamp near the edge of the tranquillity platform.

007 First Light Card Locations: 9 Of Roses

Level: Time To Die

Checkpoint: The Three Targets

Follow the questline that leads you down to the Tranquillity Cave. Use the dart phone to poison the instructor, steal the key to the storage room, and run in to grab the card. While you’re here, grab the blue yoga mat at the end of this room, which will make the next card easy.

007 First Light Card Locations: Under Of Bells

Level: Time To Die

Checkpoint: The Three Targets

This card is in Ramon Hernandez’s bathroom. If you grabbed the yoga mat in the last quest, you can walk around this area freely, which makes it very easy.

007 First Light Card Locations: King of Roses

Level: Time To Die

Checkpoint: The Three Targets

This is on the countertop at The Lotus Bar.

007 First Light Card Locations: Under of Roses

Level: The Wave of The Future

Checkpoint: The Gantries

Knock out or get beyond the group of enemies, then follow the objective marker. Before you climb yellow scaffolding, head to the right and you’ll find this card.

007 First Light Card Locations: Ace of Bells

Level: The Wave Of The Future

Checkpoint: The Gate House

This card is on a couch in the area where people are waiting to get their IDs. Look for the woman in the pink shirt lying down.

007 First Light Card Locations: 9 Of Bells

Level: The Wave Of The Future

Checkpoint: Robotics Department

In Robotics, you’ll find this card on a trolley near the Utility door.

007 First Light Card Locations: King Of Bells

Level: For England

Checkpoint: Null Space

At the start of this checkpoint, instead of going after the enemies, go straight through the door in front of you. You’ll find this card on an interrogation table.

007 First Light Card Locations: Ace of Shields

Level: For England

Checkpoint: Moneypenny’s Pod

When you get to Moneypenny’s office, turn to the left. You’ll see another office with a door you can kick down. Do this and you’ll find the card on the table.

007 First Light Card Locations: 8 Of Bells

Level: For England

Checkpoint: THEIA

After you climb down the lift shaft and fight three enemies before going to THEIA, this card is on the desk.