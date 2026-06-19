We went hands-on with Atari’s retro slate at Summer Game Fest — here’s what stood out

With prices of new tech skyrocketing thanks to the ongoing component shortage, the promises of new, state-of-the-art, AAA games may ring hollow for some. Whether they can’t afford to pay for new games or consoles, or simply don’t want to, more players are seeking budget-friendly options that offer the same fun gaming experiences they had in their youth.

Atari, almost by accident, finds itself right where these players want to meet it. While the company does have new titles out in the wild, Bubsy 4D and Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind among the recent releases, it’s their growing library of retro remasters and collections through Digital Eclipse, Nightdive Studio, and others that could give them an edge in the coming years.

At Summer Game Fest, I sat down with Atari to get a quick look at a few examples of what’s to come, from a Disney/Pixar collection to a stealth-based game returning from the shadows, and there’s a lot on offer here that will both send older players back to the glory days, and offer those glory days to the new generation.

Ride like the wind, Bullseye!

First up was Toy Story: Retro Roundup, a collection of games featuring Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang from Pixar’s famous franchise. Having played the original Toy Story game back on the Sega Genesis, I was delighted to see that weird platformer get another chance alongside games like the PS1’s Buzz Lightyear of Star Command and Toy Story Racer. It’s also cool to see A Bug’s Life get a new lease on life, even if it looks a little bit out of place.

Right next to the roundup was Toy Story 3 Complete Edition, a remaster of the cult hit from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era. The open-world Toy Box mode is the marquee feature here, as some feel it set the stage for the ambitious Disney Infinity project that would arrive a few years later.

In a Barbie world

From one set of toys to another, as Barbie Rewind was next on the docket. There are 16 different Barbie titles included in this package, console and handheld included, and I couldn’t believe there were that many Barbie titles to choose from. I will say that my girl cousins did own two of the 16 games included here, the NES Barbie game and Barbie Super Model on the SNES, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t excited to show this to my own daughters.

Aside from the massive amount of included games, I think Barbie Rewind’s true stroke of genius comes from how these games are presented. Unlike other collections, which simply offer a list of games, Barbie Rewind makes them part of an overarching story, where Barbie and pals must restore three dreamhouses using parts from the famous doll’s extensive line of playsets, from the early 1960s to today. Instead of just being a celebration of Barbie in games, this extra wrinkle turns it into a celebration of Barbie herself, and I suspect that will draw more young players in.

King of the monsters

Next in my presentation was Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee, the first hands-on demo of my session. This Godzilla fighter, featuring many fan-favorite kaiju from Toho’s storied series, returns from 2002, with all of the frantic arena brawling and city-smashing intact.

I played a pair of matches during the hands-on time, and this remaster feels right at home in the current age. The chaotic fighting through city streets is still fun, controlling these giant beasts feels great, and the Unreal Engine 5 visual upgrades give it a noticeably better look. While I didn’t expect this one to be restored any time soon, I’m definitely keen to see it return when it drops in November.

Like a Thief in the night

My final stop on this Atari tour was a brief hands-on session with Thief: The Dark Project Remastered, a restoration of the classic 3D stealth adventure from Looking Glass Entertainment. Nightdive Studio is taking on the task of bringing Thief back to the modern age, and based on the brief mission I played, I think they’re up to the task.

My demo dropped me into the Lord Bafford’s Mansion mission that started the original adventure, and while the original Thief wasn’t something I played as a kid, I still felt a certain nostalgia for games of that age as I snuck around the manor. The way it looked on the TV in front of me sent me back, even though I had no direct nostalgia for Thief, and that’s what these remasters are meant to do, in my opinion.

I soon learned that the challenge of games in that era is also being restored, as I found myself being chased by every guard in the manor before too long. That’s what I get for walking under a light with a guard in full view, I suppose. I got a bite-sized taste of this Thief remaster, but it made me want to experience the game in full once it launches later this year.

Atari continues to build a strong foundation of retro-focused games and collections, and with this upcoming slate, that library is only going to get better.