Video interview: ‘I know I’m a villain’ – Paul Heyman talks WWE 2K26 and tears us apart in the process

In the world of professional wrestling, there are few greater on the microphone than Paul Heyman.

Don’t make the mistake of telling him this, however, as I found out during the start of our conversation about WWE 2K26.

In our video interview – which can be viewed embedded at the top of this article or on our YouTube channel – Heyman sat down with us to discuss the latest game in the WWE 2K series, but not before putting me in my place, as only the top heel in the WWE can.

Elsewhere in the discussion Heyman chats about the inclusion of an early ECW arena in the game, his view on a possible Paul Heyman Showcase in the future, and what he thinks about the game’s MyRise story mode making him the manager of Jordynne Grace.

He also spends some time chatting about the ECW video games which were released by Acclaim back in 2000 (Acclaim recently made a return as an indie publisher, announcing nine games in a showcase last year).

VGC’s WWE 2K26 review says it “keeps its place at the Head of the Table but still isn’t Mr Perfect”, saying the changes to its reversal / stamina system may not be to everyone’s tastes, but that the overall package is a strong one regardless.

“WWE 2K26 offers another net gain over its predecessor, ensuring the series continues to evolve in a positive direction,” we wrote. “While its new reversal system will initially divide players and the spectre of microtransactions continues to loom over MyFaction, the overall package introduces more quality-of-life features to ensure each of its numerous modes is better than it was last time.”