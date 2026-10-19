Star Wars: Galactic Racer boss on DLC and the ‘remarkable’ rise of Biddy Blas

Fuse Games CEO Matt Webster has sat down with VGC for an in-depth chat about Star Wars: Galactic Racer’s success, the future of the game, and the viral stardom of Biddy Blas.

Speaking with VGC following the game’s hugely positive reviews and player sentiment, Webster chats about what players should expect next from the game, and what the team is prioritizing post-launch. Webster also tells VGC about some of the early days of working with Lucasfilm Games. You can watch the complete conversation below.

A chat about Star Wars: Galactic Racer wouldn’t be complete without some words for Biddy Blas, a side character in the game that has shot to viral stardom following clips on social media being viewed millions of times. We asked Webster what he thought of the game’s unlikely main character.

“It’s remarkable, isn’t it?,” Webster said.

“What is quite funny is that we were talking about the Biddy Base fan club at the preview event because everyone has their favorites and then we kind of forgot about him a little bit. I knew there was a few characters in this game that people were really going to connect with. Hibi being one of them, Biddy being the other.

“That just shows you how much this galaxy is loved, because it can support characters like that then people just take it and run with it. And it’s unexpected alien creatures and the characterizations that we’ve learned and we worked so closely with Lucasfilm Games on.

Bringing them to life and you call them a rogue’s gallery, that’s exactly how we talked about it. This group of races that go around with you on the racing circuit and you get to learn a little bit more about them. And the fact that, you know, now we’ve now got people quoting Huttese, it’s just remarkable.”

As for Biddy Blas merchandise, Webster tells us that’s something for Lucasfilm to decide. When we suggest that we’d love to see him at the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge theme parks, he laughs: “That’s outside my sphere of influence. I would also love to see Biddy wherever possible.”

VGC’s review of the game called it a “modern racing classic” that “absolutely nails what it is trying to do”.

“It is a high-octane racer that’s endless fun to play, and it looks fantastic,” we said. “This would have been a great game with a standard single-player mode, but what is here is inventive and engaging. I’d have loved a few silly classic characters and another planet or two, but this is a game I’ll return to for a long time.”