Retro podcasts, 90s gaming TV, E3 watchalongs and more: We’ve unvaulted some of our best Patreon content

Today, we’re unvaulting three fan-favourite Patreon videos from the last year.

VGC on Patreon has made a big difference to how we run the site and supported our work during a difficult time for the media and games industry.

If you’ve already joined as a Patron, we can’t thank you enough for your support over the past year, whether you’ve just signed up or have been around since the day we launched.

If you’ve yet to check out VGC’s offering on Patreon, we’ve unlocked some videos that our community loves, in order to give you a taste of what we offer on Patreon every month.

Acceptable in the 90s: VR haircuts and Craig Charles

Link: https://www.patreon.com/posts/125594382

Each month, we watch a few classic episodes of gaming TV, including GamesMaster, Bad Influence, and more.

This episode selection opens with episode 2 of GamesMaster, in which one poor chap’s haircut acts as the open flame to the pure petroleum that is Jordan and Andy’s sense of humour.

This is followed by an early episode of Bad Influence, in which you get to see the insides of game consoles and an interminably long helping of 3D footage of planet surfaces.

Then, as a final bonus, we’ve got the Super Mario All-Stars promotional VHS released by Nintendo UK in the early 1990s, hosted by Red Dwarf star Craig Charles.

Chatting Vintage Games Episode 8: Nintendo DS

Link: https://www.patreon.com/posts/127767500

Chatting Vintage Games, or CVG, is our monthly retro podcast. An expert joins the VGC crew in the field to chat about an element of gaming history. Earlier this year we celebrated the Nintendo DS with Mike Jackson, a former Nintendo journalist.

Watching the Switch 1 reveal 7 years later

Link: https://www.patreon.com/posts/120460683

Ahead of the reveal of the Switch 2 earlier this year, we went back into the Nintendo archives to rewatch the reveal of the original Nintendo Switch.

Take a look back at the strange reveal of one of the best-selling consoles of all time.