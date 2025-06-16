It’s time to let Iron Galaxy make a brand new Tony Hawk game, and wipe the worst one from history

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater should be dead and buried.

After two motion-controlled disasters, a much-hated HD version of the original games, and a fifth entry in the Pro Skater series that most fans would pay money to forget, it seemed like the series had bailed too many times to get back up. That’s why it was such a miracle that when Vicarious Visions‘ Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 was released, it was exactly what fans wanted.

By combining the iconic levels from the first two games with the expanded mechanics of the first four Pro Skater titles, it was a perfect throwback to when extreme sports games were king.

Despite how great the game was, however, it didn’t spark the return of the Birdman that many had hoped for. In fact, the remake seemed, for many years, like it would be a one-and-done glimpse at what the series could have been like in the modern day.

Tony Hawk himself spilled the beans that a 3 + 4 entry was planned, but ultimately cancelled. That was until this year. Rumblings began in 2024 that a new Tony Hawk game was in development. The franchise, which was celebrating its 25th anniversary, was going to get one more chance to make a lasting impression. And after playing an hour of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, not only has Iron Galaxy done just that, but the game’s new levels show that the Chicago-based developer deserves the reins of a new, original entry.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 contains three new levels, developed from the ground up for the remake. Pinball, Waterpark, and Movie Studio all fit perfectly within the framework of the original games, and are the best possible audition for making a new game from scratch.

Pinball is a gimmick level. You’re skating inside of a giant pinball machine that a massive Tony Hawk is controlling. Each run begins as you’re shot into the machine like a pinball, from which you can attack the level in any way you choose. There are rails to ride, bumpers to hit, and other secrets to be found. Naturally, the level is on a slope that aims down towards the pit between the two flippers.

When you fall between the flippers, you’ll start again. We found the most success when we used each run through the machine to go after a specific mechanic. One run, you ride the rails to pick up COMBO and SKATE. Next time around, hit the speed boosts to get ridiculously high and rack up your score.

Pinball has the vibe of a downhill jam-style level, but the speed with which you get another chance at your goals alleviates a lot of the stress of those downhill levels.

Movie Studio is a competition level, meaning you’ll be scored for your runs, which will then be averaged against other AI players, with the goal of winning the gold. The level focuses on the central soundstage, which includes various movie sets, and the lot outside, featuring trailers, golf carts, and more.

“Pinball, Waterpark, and Movie Studio all fit perfectly within the framework of the original games, and are the best possible audition for making a new game from scratch.”

Since the level is quite condensed, it’s largely focused on transitioning in and out of the soundstage, maintaining your combo as you go. There are tracks all over the ground, on which film cameras traditionally sit, which are used as transitional grind spots between the areas. It’s extremely easy to envision the hours that will be spent perfecting the no-bail run around the studio set.

Waterpark, the new level that has been shown off most widely since the game was announced, is far larger. There are waterslides to grind down, massive pools to shred, and even a returning villain from another classic Tony Hawk game to antagonise.

After playing the new levels in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, it became clear that Iron Galaxy is the studio to take the legacy forward, and they should start by writing the franchise’s biggest wrong. If Microsoft is willing to back the Tony Hawk series, and we know Tony Hawk himself is, then Iron Galaxy should immediately begin work on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5.

Before the disaster of the original THPS 5 was released in 2015, the THPS series was on a virtually flawless 4/4 of some of the highest-rated games on their platforms. In fact, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 remains one of the highest-rated games ever. It’s time to strike Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 from the record, and get the series back on track.

While the calls for a Tony Hawk’s Underground remake will grow and grow, the future of the series is in developing a brand-new game. Not to mention the fact that in an era of games taking 10 years and costing hundreds of millions, a new THPS that is essentially 12-15 new levels built from this currently existing framework feels like a comparatively cheap risk Microsoft would happily take.

We can’t lose Tony Hawk again. The passion for this franchise among players, both casual and hardcore, is evident every time it reemerges. Such was the fan outcry when VGC broke the news that Bam Margera wouldn’t be in the game, that Iron Galaxy went back and added him at Tony Hawk’s demand.

There are franchises that regularly receive new entries, but they don’t have a fraction of the loyal fan base that THPS does, and it’s time to reward them, beyond remakes.

Just don’t forget Bam this time.