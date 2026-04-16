Video interview: Ahead of WrestleMania 42, Wade Barrett talks WWE 2K26

This weekend, the world of professional wrestling sets its sights on Las Vegas, Nevada, for the 42nd edition of WrestleMania.

One man who will be in the center of the action is Wade Barrett, a former 5-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, and now a full-time commentator. Barrett is a master of both sides of the game, having wrestled for two decades before taking a step back from in-ring competition.

Ahead of the event, VGC sat down with Barrett to chat about what it’s like to be a commentator in WWE 2K26, and how he translates the emotion of calling a live match to the recording booth. Barrett also chats about his love for The British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith, and his early years as a wrestling fan.

Barrett also shared with VGC which of his in-ring personas he’d like to see brought to the game, including an iteration that fans have been asking for for many years.

If you enjoyed this conversation, you can check out our interview with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.

VGC’s WWE 2K26 review says it “keeps its place at the Head of the Table but still isn’t Mr Perfect”, saying the changes to its reversal/stamina system may not be to everyone’s tastes, but that the overall package is a strong one regardless.

“WWE 2K26 offers another net gain over its predecessor, ensuring the series continues to evolve in a positive direction,” we wrote. “While its new reversal system will initially divide players and the spectre of microtransactions continues to loom over MyFaction, the overall package introduces more quality-of-life features to ensure each of its numerous modes is better than it was last time.”