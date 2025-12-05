Interview: Todd Howard says he’s ‘super lucky’ to be working on ‘multiple games’ alongside Fallout season 2

Bethesda game director Todd Howard says he feels “super lucky” to be working on multiple games at Bethesda Game Studios alongside the Fallout TV show.

Speaking to VGC, Howard spoke about his current workload, which sees him oversee multiple Bethesda projects alongside the Amazon TV series.

“I think I’m super lucky and blessed that I get to touch so many things and work with so many amazing creative teams, both internal at Bethesda and now with like the group at Kilter Films and Jonah and Athena and Graham and Geneva and everybody there.

“The times that I get to work on the TV show, it’s like, this is amazing. And then I go back to game work, and we’re obviously doing a bunch of games and different things. I can’t describe the feeling of like a day when you’re sitting in a creative meeting, and I leave it, and I’m just like, I cannot wait to see this or play this or, know, just, you know, I love all of it.”

Bethesda is currently working on The Elder Scrolls 6, which Howard recently claimed was “still a long way off.” The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced at E3 2018 with a brief teaser trailer, which confirmed it was in pre-production at Bethesda Game Studios.

When asked if he’d like to see the Capital Wasteland, the setting from Fallout 3, serve as a main setting for the TV series, Howard said that the format of the show makes it easier to revisit fan-favourite locations.

“Yeah, I would say this, that we’re sort of finding with the TV show, because we can jump locations, we can jump timelines, that the opportunities to bring in things that have been in the IP or the games, it’s a little bit easier. So we’re finding that sort of path easier than I would have thought. Whereas when we do a game, it’s obviously in one location, it’s harder.

“We still do it, we do some things in Fallout 4 that are from Fallout 3, et cetera, but they’re harder. Whereas now on the show, I would just say there’s more of an ability to do that where it makes sense.”

Fallout’s second season starts on Prime Video on December 17 and will feature New Vegas as its setting.

According to Amazon, the second season “will pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas”.

Earlier this year, Amazon confirmed that the Fallout adaptation has already been renewed for a third season, with one of the lead actors stating that his character’s arc ends around Season 5 or 6, suggesting its creators envisage an even longer run for the show.