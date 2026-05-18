Edward Kenway actor Matt Ryan talks Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced

Edward Kenway actor Matt Ryan joins VGC for a conversation about Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced.

Ryan, who portrayed Kenway in the original, chats with VGC’s Jordan Middler about returning to the role after over a decade. Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced includes newly written and motion-captured scenes and missions, which also feature a newly recorded performance from Ryan.

After numerous reports about its existence, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced was finally officially announced last month. The game will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on July 9.

Black Flag was released in 2013 and takes place in the West Indies during the Golden Age of Piracy from 1715 to 1722. The game follows Welsh pirate Edward Kenway, grandfather of Assassin’s Creed III protagonist Connor, as he searches for fortune.

Earlier this year, Ubisoft announced the future leadership team for the Assassin’s Creed series, which will be comprised of bosses behind the original Black Flag game.

Martin Schelling, Jean Guesdon, and François de Billy will lead the Assassin’s Creed series at Vantage Studios, the newly-launched subsidiary that’s partly funded by Tencent.

Guesdon was the creative director of both Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, while Schelling and De Billy both worked as producers on the pirate game.