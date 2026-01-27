Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

PokéPark Kanto opens in Japan next month and will introduce dozens of new merchandise items.

The Tokyo-based attraction, which will open soon, will offer a large number of Pokémon-themed food options. From costumed Pikachus to Pokémon ear headbands featuring Eevee and the Eeveelutions, PokePark Kanto features entirely new lines of merch that are debuting at the park when it opens in February. Ahead of the grand opening, VGC got the chance to be some of the first people in the world to visit PokePark Kanto. You can read about our experience in our extensive PokePark Kanto feature.

This article will be updated as we get closer to the launch of PokéPark Kanto and receive more official information on the merchandise and food offerings.

PokePark Kanto Daisuki Shop Merchandise

The PokePark Kanto Daisuki shop is located at the front of the park. It offers exclusive items not found at any other Pokémon Center, or on the online Pokémon Center store.

PokePark Kanto Pikachu and Eevee Plush (Large)

PokePark Kanto Pikachu and Eevee Plush (Standard)

PokePark Kanto Pikachu and Eevee Plush Keychain

PokePark Kanto Pikachu and Eevee Plush Accessory

PokePark Kanto Pikachu and Eevee Plush Ears Keychain

PokePark Kanto Pikachu and Eevee Sticker Collection

PokePark Kanto Pokémon character hats (Mr Mime, Clefairy, Psyduck)

PokePark Kanto Pokémon Ear Headbands (Various)

PokePark Kanto Eevee’s Voyage Glassware

PokePark Kanto Tote Bags

PokePark Kanto Candy Tins

PokePark Kanto Blind Box Pokémon Pins

PokePark Kanto T-shirts (red version & green version)

PokePark Kanto Eevee’s Voyage Pillow

Geodude Corn Snacks

PokePark Kanto Food

PokePark Kanto offers a large number of food options, including hot and cold options. Snacks, candy, and drinks are also available in the park.

PokePark Kanto Snorlax Popcorn Bucket

Snorlax Popcorn

Charmander’s Ember

Squirtle’s Water Gun

Bulbasaur’s Leaf Cutter

Glazed pork soup & baguette combo

Baguette Sandwich (Long Sausage and Onion Rings)

Baguette Sandwich (Vegetables with Sweet Chili Sauce)

Potato Clam Chowder

Vanilla Flavored Roasted Sweet Potato Soup

Kale Waffle Sandwich

Spinach fries with ceaser salad sauce

Pork Miso Soup

Pikachu Onigiri Mentaiko and Cream Cheese in Dashi Soy Sauce

Pikachu Onigiri Shiso Miso and Salmon

Pikachu Onigiri Kombu Seaweed and Tuna Mayonnaise

Pikachu Ice Cream Bar

Eevee Ice Cream Bar