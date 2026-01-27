Feature

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

Here’s what you can buy and eat at PokéPark Kanto

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto
Words by

PokéPark Kanto opens in Japan next month and will introduce dozens of new merchandise items.

The Tokyo-based attraction, which will open soon, will offer a large number of Pokémon-themed food options. From costumed Pikachus to Pokémon ear headbands featuring Eevee and the Eeveelutions, PokePark Kanto features entirely new lines of merch that are debuting at the park when it opens in February. Ahead of the grand opening, VGC got the chance to be some of the first people in the world to visit PokePark Kanto. You can read about our experience in our extensive PokePark Kanto feature.

This article will be updated as we get closer to the launch of PokéPark Kanto and receive more official information on the merchandise and food offerings.

PokePark Kanto Daisuki Shop Merchandise

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

The PokePark Kanto Daisuki shop is located at the front of the park. It offers exclusive items not found at any other Pokémon Center, or on the online Pokémon Center store.

PokePark Kanto Pikachu and Eevee Plush (Large)

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

PokePark Kanto Pikachu and Eevee Plush (Standard)

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

PokePark Kanto Pikachu and Eevee Plush Keychain

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

PokePark Kanto Pikachu and Eevee Plush Accessory

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

PokePark Kanto Pikachu and Eevee Plush Ears Keychain

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

PokePark Kanto Pikachu and Eevee Sticker Collection

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

PokePark Kanto Pokémon character hats (Mr Mime, Clefairy, Psyduck)

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

PokePark Kanto Pokémon Ear Headbands (Various)

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

PokePark Kanto Eevee’s Voyage Glassware

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

PokePark Kanto Tote Bags

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

PokePark Kanto Candy Tins

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

PokePark Kanto Blind Box Pokémon Pins

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

PokePark Kanto T-shirts (red version & green version)

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

PokePark Kanto Eevee’s Voyage Pillow

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

Geodude Corn Snacks

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

PokePark Kanto Food

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

PokePark Kanto offers a large number of food options, including hot and cold options. Snacks, candy, and drinks are also available in the park.

PokePark Kanto Snorlax Popcorn Bucket

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

Snorlax Popcorn

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

Charmander’s Ember

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

Squirtle’s Water Gun

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

Bulbasaur’s Leaf Cutter

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

Glazed pork soup & baguette combo

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

Baguette Sandwich (Long Sausage and Onion Rings)

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

Baguette Sandwich (Vegetables with Sweet Chili Sauce)

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

Potato Clam Chowder

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

Vanilla Flavored Roasted Sweet Potato Soup

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

Kale Waffle Sandwich

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

Spinach fries with ceaser salad sauce

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

Pork Miso Soup

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

Pikachu Onigiri Mentaiko and Cream Cheese in Dashi Soy Sauce

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

Pikachu Onigiri Shiso Miso and Salmon

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

Pikachu Onigiri Kombu Seaweed and Tuna Mayonnaise

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

Pikachu Ice Cream Bar

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto

Eevee Ice Cream Bar

Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack
£75.94$119.99
Horipad Mini (Pokémon: Pikachu & Eevee) for Nintendo Switch
£14.94£22.99£22.99$39.34
Pokémon Scarlet
£37.95$51.35$59.99$58.88$59.99
Xbox Series X Digital
$448£449$449.99$598
PlayStation VR2
£439.99£529.99$549.99
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red
£279.26£309.99$339$369.72$349.99$349.99
Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.