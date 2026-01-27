Gallery: Here’s all the food and merchandise available at Japan’s PokéPark Kanto
Here’s what you can buy and eat at PokéPark Kanto
PokéPark Kanto opens in Japan next month and will introduce dozens of new merchandise items.
The Tokyo-based attraction, which will open soon, will offer a large number of Pokémon-themed food options. From costumed Pikachus to Pokémon ear headbands featuring Eevee and the Eeveelutions, PokePark Kanto features entirely new lines of merch that are debuting at the park when it opens in February. Ahead of the grand opening, VGC got the chance to be some of the first people in the world to visit PokePark Kanto. You can read about our experience in our extensive PokePark Kanto feature.
This article will be updated as we get closer to the launch of PokéPark Kanto and receive more official information on the merchandise and food offerings.
PokePark Kanto Daisuki Shop Merchandise
The PokePark Kanto Daisuki shop is located at the front of the park. It offers exclusive items not found at any other Pokémon Center, or on the online Pokémon Center store.
PokePark Kanto Pikachu and Eevee Plush (Large)
PokePark Kanto Pikachu and Eevee Plush (Standard)
PokePark Kanto Pikachu and Eevee Plush Keychain
PokePark Kanto Pikachu and Eevee Plush Accessory
PokePark Kanto Pikachu and Eevee Plush Ears Keychain
PokePark Kanto Pikachu and Eevee Sticker Collection
PokePark Kanto Pokémon character hats (Mr Mime, Clefairy, Psyduck)
PokePark Kanto Pokémon Ear Headbands (Various)
PokePark Kanto Eevee’s Voyage Glassware
PokePark Kanto Tote Bags
PokePark Kanto Candy Tins
PokePark Kanto Blind Box Pokémon Pins
PokePark Kanto T-shirts (red version & green version)
PokePark Kanto Eevee’s Voyage Pillow
Geodude Corn Snacks
PokePark Kanto Food
PokePark Kanto offers a large number of food options, including hot and cold options. Snacks, candy, and drinks are also available in the park.