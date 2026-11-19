While everyone’s going Grand Theft Auto 6 crazy and jumping into the State of Leonida for the first time, we’re taking a moment to pay our respects to a console that never had a single GTA game.

It’s no exaggeration to say that, when it was released on November 19, 2006, the Nintendo Wii completely changed the face of video games.

This wasn’t just your typical next-gen system which played like the last-gen one but with more power – indeed, it turned out it didn’t actually have that much more power than the GameCube anyway – but something entirely different.

Its codename, the Revolution, wasn’t just a buzzword either. Nintendo wanted to change the direction of the industry, because it had tried to go head-to-head in terms of power with the GameCube and the result was a distant third place behind the PS2 and Xbox.

The result was an iconic new controller, the Wii Remote, which was immediately easy to understand, especially by a large part of the population who had previously been put off by the idea of game controllers with lots of buttons on them.

All you needed was one of Nintendo’s slickly-produced ‘lifestyle’ TV ads to get the message across instantly – it was a tennis racket, it was a baseball bat, it was a golf club, it was a sword. So many people were sold on that alone.

Combine that with its cheap price – launching at $249 / £179 at a time when the PS3’s “$599” meme was still white hot made it a no-brainer, not only for players looking for a second console (hence the “Wii60 craze”) but for families looking for something fun over Christmas.

At the time of its release, I was only six months into my career at the Official Nintendo Magazine (the UK equivalent of Nintendo Power), so not only was I fully caught up in the Wii hype on a daily basis, I also ended up playing and reviewing a massive percentage of the console’s library over the course of its life.

Whether you liked it or not – and for the record, I absolutely did – the Wii opened up video games to a much larger mainstream audience. This was still a year before the first iPhone arrived, so while mobile games are very much the best place for ‘casual’ players these days, it just wasn’t a market back then. It was Wii Sports and Mario Kart Wii – not Candy Crush and Angry Birds – that were the first gateways to so many new players.

As the Wii neared the end of its life, a lot of ‘core’ players, unfairly feeling like Nintendo had turned its back on them, focused their attention to Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, meaning there are a lot of genuinely brilliant Wii games that perhaps didn’t get the attention they deserved, something I was especially aware of given how well I knew the Wii’s library throughout its life.

With that in mind, and with no other major video games currently attracting anyone’s attention, we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Wii by recommending some of its best games, in case there are some you haven’t managed to get round to playing in the past two decades.

If you’d still like even more Wii nostalgia after this, I recently sat down with VGC’s Andy Robinson and former Official Nintendo Magazine editor Neil Long for a 70-minute chat about the Wii, which you can watch or listen to by joining our Patreon.

The 30 Best Wii Games

Animal Crossing: City Folk

The third game in Nintendo’s Animal Crossing life sim series (well, the fourth if you want to get all pretentious and count the Japan-only N64 one), City Folk (known as Animal Crossing: Let’s Go to the City in Europe) adds a new city area which sits at the edge of your village.

No, it may not be the best version of Animal Crossing any more now that New Horizons is out. No, it isn’t massively different to the versions that came before it. And yes, this sort of thing is better suited to handheld gaming.

But despite all that going against it (not to mention the WiiSpeak microphone peripheral it came with now being completely useless now that the online servers are dead), such is the strength of Animal Crossing that this is still a charming, funny game with potentially hundreds of hours of gameplay tucked away.

Another Code: R – A Journey Into Lost Memories

Now-defunct developer CiNG was well-known for its fantastic adventure games, most notably Hotel Dusk and its sequel Last Window.

Its other handheld adventure Another Code (known as Trace Memory in North America) and its Wii sequel are less often discussed, possibly because the latter, Another Code: R was never even released in North America at the time.

In the sequel, 16-year-old Ashley receives an invitation from her estranged father to go on a camping weekend with him to Lake Juliet, but when she gets there she starts getting the feeling she’s been there before, right before her mother died.

Both are brilliant games, particularly the Wii sequel, which does a great job building Ashley’s character and making her that rarest of beasts at the time, a well-rounded female lead who wasn’t all smoulder and sex appeal.

Luckily, if you’re in North America and don’t have access to the Wii version (or just don’t fancy buying a pricey copy of it), both games were remade on the Switch as Another Code: Recollection.

Bit.Trip Complete

The WiiWare service was often criticised by developers for its extremely small game size limit (just 40MB), but it led to some interesting experimental stuff as a result.

Among the best of these was the six WiiWare games that made up the Bit.Trip series: Beat, Core, Void, Runner, Fate and Flux. All six have wildly different gameplay mechanics but all feature an effective minimalist style, a brilliant electronic soundtrack and punishing difficulty.

I still remember when Bit.Trip Beat was first released on WiiWare. A sort of cross between Pong, Breakout and a rhythm action game, many fell in love with it.

Over the next couple of years developer Gaijin Games (now known as Choice Provisions) made sure each new entry was special in its own way: Core‘s interesting risk/reward system, Void‘s multidirectional action, Runner‘s ‘perfect run’ mechanic, Fate‘s on-rails fluidity and the way Flux successfully brings everything full circle by mixing together everything you’d learned on your five-game journey.

As each was released I would think: “It’s a shame these are on WiiWare, because nobody will buy them. If only they would get a physical release.” Then they did. And nobody bought it. So do yourself a favour and change that.

Alternatively, if it’s more convenient, all six games are available on Switch as the Bit.Trip Collection, offering the full sextet for a mere 10 bucks.

Boom Blox and Boom Blox: Bash Party

When you think of everything Steven Spielberg has directed – ET, Jaws, Jurassic Park, that weird Emily Blunt one that came out in the summer – it’s fair to say that Boom Blox probably doesn’t appear too high up the list.

Try to ignore the fact that Spielberg allegedly directed both Boom Blox games, though, and just focus on the fact that they’re great games.

At first glance Boom Blox looks like nothing more than another candidate to be chucked onto the pile of nondescript party nonsense that plagued the Wii’s library and led to those inaccurate but constant suggestions that the console was all shovelware and nothing else.

The sequel even had the word ‘party’ in the name: usually a sure-fire sign of a compilation of mini-games tossed out over a series of uninspired months by a poorly-paid dev team for a publisher trying to make a quick buck.

And yet Boom Blox is none of these things. It’s a simple but brilliant physics-based puzzler that feels a bit like what Angry Birds would be (wait, come back) if you threw your missiles instead of catapulting them.

There are few things more satisfying than lining up the perfect throw (you can hold a button down to freeze your crosshair and make sure your shaky hand doesn’t interfere) and throwing the ball that brings an entire structure crashing down. Both it and its sequel are brilliant fun.

DJ Hero and DJ Hero 2

DJ Hero was a fantastic attempt to breathe new life into the then-dying Guitar Hero series, and sadly perhaps came a little too late in the day to save it.

DJ Hero tried to widen the Guitar Hero fanbase by making a spin-off that would cater to a different audience (like the pop-based Band Hero before it). Instead of a plastic guitar, you used a plastic turntable, pressing buttons and spinning it in time with the on-screen prompts.

This wasn’t anything new – just as like Guitar Hero was ‘inspired’ by Konami’s Guitar Freaks, so too does DJ Hero borrow liberally from Konami’s Beatmania arcade games.

What is new, though, is its soundtrack. Consisting of more than 80 mash-ups made just for the game by the likes of Daft Punk, DJ Shadow and Grandmaster Flash, DJ Hero still has far and away the greatest soundtrack in any rhythm action game to date. Every song feels special, and as a result you feel special when you pull it off.

Its sequel offered more of the same, though its soundtrack perhaps suffered a little for focusing on lengthier mixes than individual mash-ups. That’s just down to personal taste, though – both games are masterpieces of the rhythm action genre.

Donkey Kong Country Returns

If you think waiting 13 years for Grand Theft Auto 6 was long, spare a thought for Donkey Kong Country fans who had to wait 14 years for the fourth game in the side-scrolling platformer series.

By the time the Wii era rolled around, nobody really expected a fourth Donkey Kong Country game. Donkey Kong may have been Nintendo’s property but the Country games were Rare’s baby and Rare was now living with its new parents at Microsoft.

Part of us didn’t really want it either. There was a fear that if anyone other than Rare tried to make a new Donkey Kong Country they wouldn’t be able to replicate that indescribable magic Rare was effortlessly able to apply with every game.

Then, at E3 2010, Nintendo dropped the bombshell and the unthinkable became a reality – not only was Donkey Kong Country 4 actually happening, it was being handled by Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios.

Thankfully, Retro nailed it. The character design, the beautiful artistic style, the soundtrack, the unforgiving 16-bit era difficulty… it was all smashing, and all was well in the world.

Excite Truck and Excitebots

It’s fair to say not many people expected classic NES racer Excitebike to be one of the first Nintendo series to get a sequel when the Wii launched.

Excite Truck puts you behind the wheel of, as Nintendo’s Reggie Fils-Aime put it at E3 2006, “a big damn truck”. It was one of the earliest Wii games and as such it suffered a great deal of rejection from players still reeling from the personal insult that was a console with SD graphics.

It’s a shame, because if more people bothered to put some time into it they’d have discovered a unique racer that specialised in ridiculous over-the-top jumps and an interesting points-based gameplay mechanic.

In Excite Truck finishing first wasn’t enough to win the race – you also had to rack up points doing other things like performing stunts, ploughing through enemies and staying airborne for as long as possible.

Its sequel Excitebots (which was sadly never released in Europe) took this further to a silly degree, featuring all manner of set-pieces that turned up as you raced. Darts could be thrown at targets, balls could be kicked into goals and bowling pins could be knocked over, all adding to your score as you still tried to finish in a good position.

Both games are ugly as hell and their cheesy rock soundtracks are likely to cause bleeding of the ears, but put up with this and there are some brilliantly inventive racers there. I still pray for Switch 2 remasters.

Go Vacation

This is a mini-game compilation with… hey, come on. Trust me.

I appreciate that a number of people dismissed the Wii for its countless awful mini-game collections – with the immense popularity of the likes of Carnival Game and Big Beach Sports only serving to further that belief.

Go Vacation is very much the exception, though. Essentially, it’s a collection of mini-games – more than 50 of them, in fact – loosely themed around things you might do on holiday.

The difference between this and the other mini-game offerings on Wii, however, is that Go Vacation‘s games are by and large pretty strong. There are very few stinkers here – each mini-game has been put together with real care and attention, which is a rare thing in what’s usually a genre associated with cynical cash-ins.

The highlight is a watergun fight mini-game which is actually one of the strongest examples of third-person shooter gameplay on the Wii. Other events include off-road racing, skating and snowboarding.

I know what you’re still thinking, but this was a genuinely fun game, and was even good enough to get a Switch port, so you can play it in HD these days if you prefer.

House Of The Dead: Overkill

If there’s one thing the Wii was great for, it was light gun games. Even if you chose not to opt for the Wii Zapper – a plastic gun-shaped shell that genuinely made shooters feel more satisfying – the Wii Remote on its own was still a fantastic controller because of its infra-red pointing capabilities.

Sega‘s cheesy light gun shooters The House of the Dead 2 and 3 got Wii ports, but the series also got a surprisingly adult reboot with Overkill. Designed in the style of a ’70s grindhouse movie, it’s got some of the most outrageous dialogue and cutscenes you’ll ever see in a game.

House Of The Dead: Overkill is one of the better light gun games on Wii. Part of this is down to its clever scoring system in which headshots and consecutive kills build up a combo meter.

Most of it, though, is down to its grindhouse-inspired storyline and its hilarious dialogue, which chucks around more F’s than a malfunctioning robot at an alphabet soup factory.

It’s also home to what is without a doubt the most disturbing ending you’ll ever see in a video game. I refuse to go into more detail but suffice to say that the PEGI 18 certificate on the case is there for a reason.

Kirby’s Epic Yarn

The predecessor to Yoshi’s Woolly World, Kirby’s Epic Yarn offers a similar fabric-based visual style as everyone’s favourite anthropomorphic blob tries to collect seven pieces of magic yarn to stitch together Patch Land.

Nintendo fans know what they’re getting when they buy a Kirby game: something that’s unlikely to challenge them but will be charming enough that they won’t care. Epic Yarn is that concept on steroids.

It’s one of the easiest games you’re ever likely to play but also one of the most adorable. This is the game you play when you’ve come home from work, are stressed out and just want to relax.

This is the game you play when your kids are starting to play up and you want to settle them down. Most of all though, this is the game you play when you want to see more creative ideas in one level than are offered in many full games.

Klonoa

Back in the days of the original PlayStation, Klonoa: Door To Phantomile was a sorely underrated gem.

It arrived at a time when developers were cutting their teeth on 3D platformers, leaving 2D platformers (well, 2.5D in this case) like Klonoa roundly ignored.

Sadly, when this unexpected Wii remake launched in 2009, the same thing happened and this lovely wee cat mascot once again missed out on fame and fortune.

It’s a shame because anyone who’s into 2D platforming will love Klonoa. It’s slow-paced but has a satisfying ‘chunky’ feel to it, and the music and environments are just lovely. It’s unashamedly retro and makes me long for simpler times.

The Wii remake was remastered in 2022 and released as part of Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, so that’s probably the easiest way to play it these days.

The Legend Of Zelda: Twilight Princess and Skyward Sword

Twilight Princess came close to challenging Majora’s Mask as the darkest Zelda game, while Skyward Sword finally showed – as the Wii neared the end of its life – just how motion controls could drastically improve ‘core’ titles.

In the 20 years since Twilight Princess was released it’s enjoyed something of an odd reputational rollercoaster. Right after it launched it was roundly praised, but for some reason (maybe the general negativity aimed at the Wii) this praise died down over the years and many started stepping forward to declare it overrated.

And yet, in recent times those detractors have started getting quieter and once again the general consensus seems to be that Twilight Princess was a brilliant game after all. Rather than wait for everyone to make their minds up, I recommend you track it down if you haven’t already – something not enormously easy right now, given that its last re-release was the HD remaster on Wii U.

As for Skyward Sword, the only Zelda game designed with the Wii in mind (Twilight Princess was originally meant for GameCube), there’s a reason it won plenty of Game Of The Year 2011 awards.

It’s a beautiful game with fantastic locations, great dungeons and a refreshing new Wii MotionPlus control system that feels both familiar and innovative at the same time. And that one at least got an HD remaster on the Switch, making it easier to get hold of.

Mario Kart Wii

Mario Kart Wii was the sixth game in the Mario Kart series, or the eighth if you want to be one of those insufferable sods who count the arcade ones. Like I do.

Although it sort of goes without saying that it’s been overtaken (ahem) by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Switch, Mario Kart Wii is still a brilliant racer, hence its ridiculous sales of over 35 million copies.

It added a couple of new features to the series – some great, others divisive. It’s fair to say the addition of motorbikes split opinion down the middle – some love them and others are adamant they ruined the series – but it’s hard to argue with the stunt-based boost system, which added a new tactical element to each race.

It was also the best example of online gaming on the Wii, which frankly wasn’t something you’d hear often during the console’s life. Again, though, that particular element is redundant now that the Wii’s servers are gone.

Metroid Prime Trilogy

Back in the good old days before Samus was accompanied by annoying speccy engineers, Nintendo popped the first three Metroid Prime games onto one disc, with the first two games (originally on GameCube) given the Wii treatment with pointer controls, upgraded textures and a widescreen aspect ratio.

The first Metroid Prime wasn’t just a first-person shooter, it created its own genre – the first-person adventure. With shooting bits. It quickly gained critical acclaim as one of the finest games ever made, and rightly so.

Its sequel, Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, maintained the level of high quality set by the first game and introduced the likes of the Screw Attack (no sniggering), wall jumping and the mysterious Dark Samus.

The third (but, as it turned out, not final) game, Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, introduced Wii Remote controls into the mix, making exploring the likes of Norion, Bryyo and Elysia a real joy.

Metroid Prime Trilogy takes three of the finest adventure games ever and bundles them all on a disc that was so packed it didn’t run on more well-used Wiis because their lasers were too worn out to handle its rare dual-layer disc.

Sadly, it’s still to see a full re-release, and while the original Metroid Prime got a wonderful Switch remaster, the second and third games remain in limbo.

NBA Jam

NBA Jam was one of the best sports games (and most financially lucrative arcade titles) of the 1990s, so when EA announced it was resurrecting the series in 2010 some got nervous.

Thankfully, this Wii version is an absolute joy and plays just like the original did: rule-free shove-fests, ridiculous dunks, “he’s on fire” and all.

It also continues the NBA Jam tradition of jamming in a wealth of hidden characters, this time including the likes of the Beastie Boys, classic players like Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, a load of team mascots and even the Democrats and Republicans of the US political system.

This is without a doubt the only game that lets you make Hilary Clinton throw up a pass to Barack Obama, then leap over George Bush’s head to dunk it.

New Super Mario Bros Wii

There are a lot of people who dismiss New Super Mario Bros Wii as “just another 2D Mario game”.

But these are the same people who dismiss Forza Horizon as “just another racing game” and the Subway Italian BMT as “just another sandwich”.

You can’t have too much of a good thing, so instead of moaning about it get stuck into 2D platformer level design at its finest.

Besides, there aren’t many other Mario games that feature the sheer glory that is the Penguin Suit and its lovely belly-slide move.

It’s also important to remember that this was only the second New Super Mario Bros game, and that at the time of its release it was something of a novelty – not just because of the introduction of four-player co-op, but because it was actually the first 2D home console Mario platformer since Yoshi’s Story 12 years prior.

No More Heroes 1 and 2

Suda51’s silly, offensive, glorious action-adventure series is a perfect example of Suda 51’s unique style, with wrestling fan Travis Touchdown fighting his way up a leaderboard of assassins.

Suda is similar to Hideo Kojima in that his games are riddled with little quirks and personal touches that are unmistakably results of his direct influence.

What would in other hands be a straightforward action series, then, becomes one in which you use a lightsaber (which has to constantly be recharged by waggling the Remote in a suggestive manner), disembowel a singer in a baseball stadium, and fight a killer American footballer and his evil cheerleading troupe in a giant mech called Glastonbury.

Both games are wonderfully crazy, but a warning – the first game is censored in the west, with its blood taken out. Given how gratuitous the blood is, that’s actually a bigger deal than you’d think.

Both games are also now available on the Switch (along with the final third entry in the series), and look even better in HD.

Punch-Out!!

Sadly still the latest entry in Nintendo’s cult boxing series, Punch-Out!! is a pseudo-remake of the NES version, seeing Little Mac taking on the likes of Mr Sandman, King Hippo and Soda Popinski.

At its core, Punch-Out!! has extremely basic gameplay. It’s essentially a series of boss fights, pitting you against a bunch of eccentric boxers and asking you to find the quirks and habits in their fighting style that expose their weak spots.

All you can do is dodge and punch, and as you work your way up the ranks the weak spots become less obvious while the damage they do becomes more punishing. And that’s it.

But by keeping the gameplay so basic, developer Next Level Games was able to perfectly refine it and make Punch-Out!! a fun, brilliantly animated game.

If you’ve never played the series before, try out the NES and SNES versions on Switch Online. If you enjoy this, this is more of the same but looks a million times better.

Resident Evil 4: Wii Edition

It may now have a remake, but this is still one of the best versions of one of the best survival horror games ever.

There’s been plenty of praise showered over Resident Evil 4 in the 21 years since it was first released, so I’m not going to bore you by reminding you for the umpteenth time why its revolutionary enemy AI resulted in previously unknown levels of action and genuine moments of terror.

What’s been less frequently discussed is how brilliant the Wii version is, thanks to the simple addition of a Wii Remote aiming system.

Using the Remote’s pointer control to aim your weapon massively enhances the immersion and adds an extra challenge as you try to keep your nerve and steady your hand.

The newer HD versions on other consoles may look shinier but this is still the most satisfying version to play. And that includes the Switch version, which annoyingly didn’t replicate the Wii version’s pointer controls.

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles and The Darkside Chronicles

As previously mentioned, the Wii Remote’s pointer made it ideal for light gun games, resulting in this pair of shooters games based on the events of the Resident Evil series.

It’s no secret that light gun games are usually light on content, especially since most of the good ones are ports of arcade titles designed for short bursts of gameplay.

Both Chronicles games flick a middle finger at this notion, offering decent chunks of gameplay that essentially retell the stories of each Resi game (1, 3 and Zero in Umbrella Chronicles, 2 and Code: Veronica in Darkside Chronicles).

Both are great games in either solo or co-op play, and fans of Resident Evil lore will love the alternate takes of iconic moments in the series’ history.

Rhythm Heaven Fever

Known as Beat the Beat: Rhythm Paradise in the UK, this was the third game in Nintendo’s bizarre comedy rhythm action series, consisting of numerous odd mini-games played to a funky beat.

I’m a sucker for rhythm action games no matter how well they play, but Beat The Beat is easily one of the funniest examples of the genre.

Like its predecessors (and the recently released fifth game, Switch title Rhythm Heaven Groove), it offers a selection of short mini-games in which you have to perform basic actions to the beat of the music.

This might sound a bit boring, but what if I told you these mini-games involved such strange tasks as playing badminton across two biplanes, hitting golf balls set up by a monkey caddy, and interviewing a wrestler?

You’d love it, that’s what if.

Sin & Punishment: Star Successor

The first Sin & Punishment was only released on the N64 in Japan, but was considered by many to be the import game you had to get for the console.

Nintendo surprised us all when it released the Wii Virtual Console version globally, letting players in the West buy Treasure’s fantastic shoot ’em up for the first time.

It soon became clear why: it was priming us for this sequel (known as Sin & Punishment: Successor of the Skies in the UK), which featured masterful use of the Wii Remote and Nunchuk for flying and aiming.

Immensely difficult but visually impressive, you really should play this. And judging by the sales figures, there’s a bloody good chance you haven’t.

Silent Hill: Shattered Memories

The seventh game in the Silent Hill series was its final high point before Konami went crazy and started burning more bridges than a troll hunter.

The Silent Hill series has seen plenty of ups and downs – thankfully well and truly in the ‘ups’ in recent years – and it’s a shame that one of its best entries was barely played by anyone.

Its release on the Wii (which had been abandoned by many ‘core’ gamers by that point), the PS2 (which was all but dead) and the PSP (ditto) resulted in a perfect trinity of disinterest.

And yet, anyone who played it fell in love with its atmospheric environments, its touching storyline and its fantastic soundtrack (it was the last game to be scored by Akira Yamaoka before he left Konami for Grasshopper).

After I first finished it, it lingered with me for weeks, then months, then years. I kept going back to it and playing it in different ways – the characters’ appearances and personalities evolve depending on how you interact with the environment.

It’s not a difficult game by any means – there’s actually no combat in it at all – but it’s a beautifully made adventure that will stick with you.

Super Mario Galaxy 1 & 2

What they are: Two of the greatest games ever made, simply put.

Why they’re essential: You can shuffle the games elsewhere on this list to whatever configuration suits your personal tastes, but the vast majority of players would surely agree that Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 are number one by some distance.

Not only are they the best Wii games, they’ve appeared near the top of numerous Game of the Generation lists alongside Xbox 360 and PS3 titles, and also sit snugly in the single-digits in most Best Games of All Time lists.

The reason we’re counting them as a single entity is because, essentially, that’s what they feel like. The first Galaxy is a work of absolute beauty, a piece that transformed the platforming genre all over again like Super Mario 64 did before it, but this time doing so in such a revolutionary way that nobody’s been able to even try imitating it since.

The second could have easily been called Super Mario Galaxy: More Ideas, because that’s what it amounts to – an incredible further collection of beautiful, individually wrapped concepts, mechanics and designs, breathlessly delivered to you one at a time until you’re swimming in intuition, yet never so much that you’re in danger of drowning in it.

You need to have these games in your life if you haven’t already.

Super Paper Mario

The third game in Nintendo’s Paper Mario series has developed something of a cult following over the years.

It’s a widely held belief that the second Paper Mario game (The Thousand Year Door on GameCube) is the best in the series, and Super Paper Mario does nothing to change this. But that’s not to say it isn’t still an entertaining game with some clever tricks up its sleeve and a great sense of humour.

Its main mechanic is Mario’s ability to flip the game from 2D to 3D, revealing hidden passageways and the like. Later on, you also get to play as Luigi, Peach and Bowser, each bringing their own abilities to the table.

The dialogue gets a little too wordy at times, but as long as you don’t mind a bit of reading (and if you’ve come this far in this article you clearly don’t), you’ll have fun with this one, especially the section where Peach meets an absolute nerdlinger video game obsessed chameleon called Francis, and the jokes constantly hit the bullseye.

Super Smash Bros Brawl

The third Smash Bros game was (sorry, haters) one of the best.

I know that in the world of competitive fighting games, the GameCube’s Super Smash Bros Melee is considered the best game in the Smash Bros series because it’s the most well-balanced.

I also know the subsequent Super Smash Bros for Wii U and 3DS had even more characters and a bunch of DLC bringing the likes of Final Fantasy, Bayonetta and Street Fighter II into the mix. And, of course, we all know the phenomenon that was Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

But there’s one thing Super Smash Bros Brawl has that no other Smash Bros game has – a single-player story mode, called the Subspace Emissary, which featured a bunch of amazing cutscenes created by Final Fantasy writer Kazushige Nojima.

It also marked the Smash Bros debut of Solid Snake, leading to one of the greatest and most detailed easter eggs in gaming history.

Tatsunoko vs Capcom: Ultimate All-Stars

One of the big criticisms directed at the Wii over its life was that it never had any truly fantastic fighting games. It had a couple of half-decent Mortal Kombats and its Virtual Console offered some Neo-Geo goodness, but it didn’t have a new title to call its own.

Anyone who continues to believe this obviously never played Tatsunoko vs Capcom, which had some of Capcom’s finest taking on characters from Japanese animation studio Tatsunoko Production.

It’s similar to Marvel vs Capcom (and uses the same engine as the third game in that series), in that it’s about tag-team battles and ridiculous screen-filling special moves.

It’s got a massive roster too, with 26 characters taking part. Japanese anime fans will enjoy getting to play as the likes of Yatterman and the crew from Battle Of The Planets, while video game fans will get more of a kick out of the selection of Capcom characters on offer, including Mega Man, Viewtiful Joe and Frank West from Dead Rising.

It’s extremely easy to get into if you’re a newcomer to fighting games, and if you’re a pro there’s plenty here to get stuck into.

Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort

Love it or hate it, there are few games more influential than Wii Sports. It was almost entirely responsible for the ‘core vs casual’ debate as over-protective ‘gamers’ got annoyed at its ability to get people interested in their hobby for the first time.

Wii Sports‘ impact was a tremendously important one for the gaming industry, helping to give video games a legitimacy that was often lacking among older generations.

That isn’t why it’s on the list, mind. It’s on the list because I still enjoy a go of it to this day. Yes, many of us quickly figured out that in Tennis you only need to flick your wrist instead of making big swings, but considering video games are all about escaping from reality, there’s no fun in that.

If you’re looking for something with a bit more depth to it, Wii Sports Resort is the game for you. Introducing the Wii MotionPlus add-on, it finally delivered the true 1:1 motion control people were expecting when the Wii originally launched and did so through a bunch of brilliant sporting mini-games.

Still don’t think they count as real games? Try to get all the achievement-style ‘stamps’ in Wii Sports Resort and then come back to me.

Of course, recently Nintendo released Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, the natural evolution of this series, so that’s probably the way to go these days.

Xenoblade Chronicles

There may be a number of Xenoblade games out now, some people still prefer the simplicity (comparatively speaking) of the Wii title.

There’s still a wealth of things to see and do here, and it’s still got a perfectly streamlined battle system where you can pick and choose your enemies while grinding, and seamlessly jump in and out of battle.

It’s still got an incredible soundtrack and still has some of the best worst voice acting ever (“WHAT A BUNCH OF JOKERS”).

But it never completely overwhelms you like title Xenoblade Chronicles X has a tendency to, and for that reason I think it’s the better game. It also has a Definitive Edition remaster on Switch (which in turn has an enhanced Switch 2 Edition), so it’s easy to get hold of.

Zack & Wiki: Quest for Barbaros’ Treasure

Take the point-and-click adventure genre, add motion controls, throw in a dash of Japanese charm and the result is Zack & Wiki, a game that somehow manages to be better than that sounds.

Capcom’s puzzler about a young wannabe pirate and his monkey sidekick is both one of the loveliest games of the Wii generation and one of the most head-scratchingly tricky ones.

Sadly though, despite being widely praised by critics around the world, the game sold the best part of sod all, shifting a little over 300,000 copies worldwide.

The good news, then, is that there’s a strong chance you haven’t discovered it yet. Sadly, other than a Wii U re-release, it’s never returned so it can be a tricky one to get hold of these days.

Honourable mentions

Call Of Duty 3, 4, World At War, Black Ops and Modern Warfare 3

They may have obviously looked better on Xbox 360 and PS3, and the multiplayer may have been DOA on Wii, but the Wii Remote and Nunchuk controls meant the single-player campaigns of Wii CODs were fantastic.

The Conduit & The Conduit 2

High Voltage and Sega’s FPS series was ever so slightly overrated, but both games pushed the Wii to its limits visually and controlled like a dream.

Fatal Frame: Mask Of The Lunar Eclipse

This fantastic Japanese horror was only released in Japan but there’s an unofficial fan translation that lets you turn your legally imported Japanese copy into an English language one through some SD card skullduggery. It’s worth it too: it’s ace.

Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn

The tenth entry in Intelligent Systems’ amazing strategy RPG series is a cel-shaded delight but be wary: it’s much more difficult than the 3DS and Switch Fire Emblem titles.

Ghost Squad

At first glance this is just a port of a Sega arcade light gun game that takes around 20 minutes to beat, but it’s packed with replay value including alternative routes, unlockable weapons and bizarre secret costumes.

Guitar Hero series & Rock Band 3

Both classic rhythm action series were just as entertaining on Wii as they were on HD systems. The only exception is the first Rock Band, which was severely limited on Wii.

Kirby’s Return To Dream Land

A lovely four-player side-scrolling platformer that was roundly ignored by most because the Wii was on its arse by the time it came out. You can download it on the Wii U eShop. Known as Kirby’s Adventure Wii in the UK.

Kororinpa

A lovely wee Hudson Soft game in which you tilt the Wii Remote to guide a marble through a series of mazes. It’s simple enough but the level design is lovely and unlockable ball types (including an oinking pig) keep things interesting.

The Last Story

A hefty RPG directed and co-written by Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi. It’s got a great combat system and a load of side-quests to keep you busy.

Little King’s Story

Part life sim, part RTS, Little King’s Story has you taking over a village while also heading out for fights with your villagers in tow. Charming and challenging in equal measure.

Okami

A Wii-make of Capcom’s beautiful PS2 game, with the added loveliness of using the Wii Remote to draw out the paintbrush-style commands that summon special powers throughout. Dripping with style. Now available in HD on all modern formats.

Pandora’s Tower

It’s just your typical ‘boy meets girl, girl starts to transform into a hideous beast, boy must travel through towers and slay monsters to get their meat so he can feed them to girl to cure her, girl is also vegetarian so that’s a bit shit for her’ story.

Red Steel 2

The first Red Steel was a divisive title, but the sequel was more widely accepted as a great game, with MotionPlus swordplay and its Wild West setting winning doubters over.

Sonic Unleashed and Sonic Colours

Sonic Unleashed was poor on PS3 and Xbox 360 but the Wii version has a completely different engine and is actually much better. Meanwhile, Sonic Colours was a solid Sonic platformer, which in this day and age is a big deal. The latter got an HD remaster.

WarioWare: Smooth Moves

If you somehow managed to avoid buying a Wii over the past 20 years and are now realising what a massive mistake you made, this madcap collection of mini-games is the best introduction to the Wii Remote you could ask for. Also, it has a Starwing mini-game in which you have to destroy a ROB with a Zapper, and not enough games have that.

Again, if 6,600 words of Wii wisdom isn’t enough for you, head over to the VGC Patreon and sign up for a 70-minute discussion celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Wii.