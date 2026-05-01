With a catalogue now spanning more than nine years, it’s safe to say the Nintendo Switch has plenty to offer.

Nintendo‘s handheld console hybrid has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to software, with Nintendo’s own eShop estimating well over 10,000 titles available for download.

Quantity and quality are far from the same thing, of course, which means players new to Switch may find themselves scratching their heads when it comes to deciding which games to buy.

Thankfully, we’re here to help. Whether you’re a brand new Switch owner, or simply an existing owner looking to bulk up their library with some quality titles, we’ve got you covered.

Below are VGC’s picks for the 50 best Nintendo Switch games, covering a wide range of genres. We’ve also included series as single entries, so in reality it’s actually 75 games. Sssshhh, don’t tell anyone.

Of course, one of the joys of such a huge library is that even by making a 50-strong list, we’re still only scratching the surface of what the Switch has to offer, meaning it’s inevitable that there will be plenty of “but what about this game” reactions.

We invite you, then, to share your own picks that may not be on this list . VGC Patreon members can post comments at the end of this article, and others can join the VGC Discord to discuss it there. Otherwise, we’re confident that if any of the best Nintendo Switch games below take your fancy, you’re going to have a great time with them.

VGC’s Best Nintendo Switch Games

It would be crass to suggest that Nintendo was fortunate that the COVID-19 pandemic arrived right as Animal Crossing: New Horizons was launched.

After all, even the most cynical businessman would never dare claim that a global medical catastrophe was a good thing for anyone involved.

That said, a game about escaping to an idyllic world where none of modern society’s challenges could be found was certainly easier to enjoy during a time of isolation and lockdown.

Proving that it wasn’t just a success through circumstance, however, now that the world has returned to a normalcy (of sorts) New Horizons remains a thoroughly entertaining life simulation with countless smile-inducing moments, and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games.

PlatinumGames may be best known for the likes of Bayonetta and Nier: Automata, but there are some who believe this Switch exclusive is one of the studio’s best ever games.

Playing as a police officer in the future and tasked with taking on creatures who appear from an alternate dimension called the Astral Plane, players are subjected to the sort of all-out action you’d expect from a Platinum title.

What makes it unique is the addition of Legions, five spirits which are tethered to you by a chain (hence the name) and can be swapped between depending on your combat and puzzle-solving needs.

This makes for all manner of satisfying combo attacks as you plough through one of the best Nintendo Switch games.

There are countless roguelikes out there, and a huge number of these involve collecting cards which can be used to modify each run.

What Balatro does is take this roguelike card-collecting mechanic and apply it to an actual card game for an Xzibit meme-style “I heard you like playing cards, so here’s some cards for your cards” system.

The result is poker like you’ve never played it before, where the basic idea is approachable but the numerous modifiers introduced by the Jokers lead to an infinitely playable experience.

The beauty of Balatro is that it can be played in quick five-minute bursts, epic four-hour sessions or anywhere in between, which is why the Switch is a perfect home for it.

Bayonetta 1-3

There’s a reason why the first Bayonetta is one of only six games – and one of only two non-Zelda games, along with GTA 5 – to receive both a perfect 40 from Famitsu and a perfect 10 from Edge.

Its deep combo-driven combat system would be impressive enough, but the addition of an iconic, confident protagonist who somehow manages to expertly walk the line between being heavily sexualised yet not in any way exploited results in one of the most effortlessly cool characters in gaming history.

Although the first Bayonetta was released on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC, the second game was a Wii U exclusive. Thankfully, in 2018 they were both ported to Switch in a bundle, with the third game following in 2022 as a Switch exclusive.

Given that two-thirds of the trilogy can only be found on Nintendo consoles, then, this is a no-brainer for fans of action games even if you own more powerful systems too.

Castlevania Dominus Collection

While most Castlevania fans will cite the likes of Symphony of the Night and the Gameboy Advance trilogy as among the best games in the series, the three entries released on Nintendo DS shouldn’t be overlooked either.

The Dominus Collection bundles all three of these games – Dawn of Sorrow, Portrait of Ruin and Order of Ecclesia – in one package, with plenty of display options allowing you to resize and reposition the DS’s dual screens any way you like.

All three games combined are more than worth the price of admission alone, but as a bonus, Konami has also added a redesigned version of Haunted Castle, the very first game in the Castlevania series.

This arcade game is usually unplayable because of the extremely high difficulty, designed to part players with their coins as soon as possible, but the new redesign makes it far more accessible and a much better way to experience the series’ roots.

Back in the 80s, Nintendo used to be home to some of the most difficult 2D action platformers around, the Mega Man games being the most notable example.

While Cuphead was originally developed as an Xbox exclusive, then, it feels more at home on the Switch, with its tricky run-and-gun gameplay making it one of the best Nintendo Switch games.

Its wonderful art style pays tribute to the vintage cartoons of the Charles Fleischer era and it all runs silky smooth on Switch, making it the perfect way to experience delightfully devilish platforming on the go.

Just make sure you’re not the sort of person who throws their controller across the room when they die in a game, because those are expensive to replace these days.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

When it was originally released on PC in 2019, Disco Elysium took players by surprise with its oil painting-inspired art style and its extremely dense story.

Created by an Estonian novelist, the game’s dialogue is among the deepest and most meaningful you’ll find in a game, at times feeling more like an interactive novel than most other adventures.

The game’s unflinching handling of mature topics such as alcoholism and existential despair led to huge success and a bunch of awards, including four at The Game Awards 2019.

The Final Cut edition adds full voice acting for the game’s nearly 100 characters, as well as new music, new art and four quests that were originally cut from the game.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD / Tropical Freeze

The original Donkey Kong trilogy on the SNES was notable for the way in which its sprites consisted of pre-rendered 3D characters, giving the illusion that the SNES was capable of producing 3D-quality graphics.

In the generations that would follow such trickery was no longer needed, meaning Wii title Donkey Kong Country Returns and its Wii U sequel Tropical Freeze had to rely on gameplay and level design, rather than visual trickery.

That both games continue to hold up today, then, proves that the series was always about more than just its looks.

Both Donkey Kong Country Returns and Tropical Freeze are now available on the Switch in remastered versions.

Naturally, Donkey Kong Country Returns with its HD glow-up is the most improved, but given that Tropical Freeze was released on the doomed Wii U console, it’s less likely you’ll have played that before, so both games are among the best Nintendo Switch games.

Final Fantasy 1-12

The first six Final Fantasy games are among the finest role-playing games ever made – there’s a reason why the series is synonymous with the genre, after all, and the polygonal entries only tell half that story.

The problem for a lot of modern players is that the original NES and SNES versions of these games have a lot of annoying quirks that were remnants of their era and have been phased out over the years.

That’s where the Pixel Remaster series comes in. While it’s perfectly possible to play each game as originally designed, there are also quality of life toggles which let you multiply the amount of XP you gain (to reduce grinding), turn off random encounters if you need to get somewhere fast, quick save during dungeons and switch between the original soundtrack and a new remastered version.

The improvements are enough to make a classic series even better, and since the Switch version also added an option to remove the atrocious modern font that was first used when these were released on mobile, they’re a great way to play them today.

Then, when you’re done with the first six games, you’ve also got the Switch versions of Final Fantasy 7, 8, 9, X, X-2 and 12, all of which are great games and all of which run brilliantly on Nintendo’s handheld (the long loading times in 9 aside).

In short, if you wanted to just turn your Switch into a handheld Final Fantasy machine, there are 12 epic RPGs there for you to play through, making this entry in our list worth hundreds of hours of gameplay on its own.

Gold Master Series

Classic games have been getting the re-release treatment since as early as the days of the SNES and Mega Drive, but for the most part retro compilations tend to involve slapping a bunch of games together with a menu and letting them speak for themselves.

The games are only half the story, however, and that’s where Digital Eclipse‘s fantastic Gold Master Series comes into play. At the time of writing, there are four of these, each focusing on a different game or creator.

The Making of Karateka looks at Prince of Persia creator Jordan Mechner‘s first major release in great detail, including prototypes and other demos he was working on at the time, all fully playable.

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story looks at the work of iconic British game designer Jeff Minter, exploring his history in depth and offering a healthy selection of (mainly llama-focused) games from his back catalogue.

Finally, there’s the best of the bunch to date. Tetris Forever retells the story of the making of Tetris and its growth into an international phenomenon, but while this is a more well-known story than those in the first two editions, nothing has ever handled it in such an engaging way as Digital Eclipse has.

All three offerings are essential for anyone with an interest not just in older games, but the stories behind them and the context in which they were released into the world.

Hades

A year before it made its way to PlayStation and Xbox systems, Supergiant Games’ outstanding Hades was released on Switch. It was fitting that the Switch would be the first to get a port, because it’s perfectly suited to Nintendo’s console and one of the best Nintendo Switch games.

Its roguelike nature ensures players are given manageable chunks of game to play through as they attempt to escape the Underworld and reach Mount Olympus, making it an ideal fit for handheld gaming.

What’s more, its visual style means the Switch version looks and runs practically as well as its console counterparts (other than a lack of 4K support, of course).

As such, it’s one of those situations where – resolution aside – players are getting a handheld version with almost no concessions in quality.

Hollow Knight

It takes a lot to stand out in a sea of Metroidvania games, but Hollow Knight sits quite clearly atop the surface, delivering a level of quality that many of its rivals can’t quite pull off.

It’s a game that takes a while to click with because it makes no attempt to ease players in before ramping up the difficulty – this is a tricky game from the beginning and makes no apologies for it.

As you build your skills and learn its precise and demanding combat – which always feels fair, even when it gets really challenging – exploring Hallownest becomes a treat.

This extends to the game’s lore, which doesn’t throw reams of exposition in the player’s face and instead guides them into learning about what happened in a way that’s discovered, not delivered.

Ikaruga

It speaks volumes of Ikaruga that when it was initially released – at a time when vertically scrolling shoot-em-ups were still a popular genre – it was still among the games most frequently cited as must-plays.

This Switch port is a fantastic way to play one of acclaimed action game developer Treasure’s most loved creations.

Its polarity-based mechanic – in which players can change the colour of their ship between black and white on the fly to absorb bullets of the same colour – lends a fantastic strategic element to the action.

Even better, because the original arcade version was designed to be played vertically, the Switch port includes TATE mode support, allowing you to turn your Switch 90 degrees and play the game as it was intended. A superb touch.

While the Switch’s handheld capabilities make it an ideal system for solo players, it’s also got plenty of great games available for those who prefer to play with family or friends.

It Takes Two doesn’t just support this, it outright insists on it – this two-player adventure can only be played in co-op with no single-player option available, meaning you’ll need to find someone willing to play with you locally or online.

It’s worth the search, though, because this is an inventive and endearing platformer about two parents considering divorce, who find themselves transformed into little dolls and have to work together to reach their daughter, the only person who can change them back.

A word of warning, though – while many multiplayer Switch games let you turn both Joy-Con controllers on their side and use them as two separate controllers, the twin-stick nature of It Takes Two means this isn’t the case, so each player will need either two Joy-Cons or a separate controller.

It’s crazy to think that it took a full three decades for the Kirby series to finally deliver a proper 3D platformer in the style of 3D Mario games, but that’s exactly how long it took.

Turns out it was worth the wait, because Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a fantastic adventure with a bunch of fun copy abilities and a sensational soundtrack to boot.

It also marked the debut of Car-Mouth Kirby (or Carby, if you will) – the result of Kirby attempting to swallow an entire car and it getting stuck in his mouth – which is one of the single greatest things to happen in the Kirby series.

There’s also an optional Switch 2 Edition which increases the resolution, bumps up the frame rate from 30fps to 60fps and adds some new levels, making this one of the best Nintendo Switch games.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom

It speaks volumes about Breath of the Wild that a Switch launch game is still considered an absolute must-have all these years down the line.

It takes nerve to take the tried-and-tested Zelda formula, one of the most beloved in video games, and completely overhaul it in an attempt to breathe new life into it. And yet, that’s exactly what Nintendo managed to do with its incredible open world.

Tears of the Kingdom takes things one step further with new building and fusing abilities, giving players a whole new set of tools to make vehicles, weapons or any other contraptions they can think of using the materials around them.

Both games are absolute essentials, but we’d recommend starting with Breath of the Wild first, not only because it makes sense plot-wise but also because it’s the purest form of the mechanics created for this new era of Zelda.

Lumines Remastered

Lumines may have returned in recent years with Lumines Arise, but there’s still nothing like Tetsuya Mizuguchi’s original puzzle game, which started off life as a Sony PSP launch title.

This Switch version gives the game such a glow-up that game director Eiichiro Ishige says he considers it a remake rather than a remaster.

In some ways, we can see his point – some of the blocks and visual effects in the game have been redesigned with 1080p visuals in mind (as opposed to the PSP’s 272p resolution), and whereas the game’s iconic soundtrack was downsampled for storage purposes on PSP, Remastered restores it to its high-bitrate glory, making it sound better than ever.

Add to this the Switch’s HD Rumble and a bizarre Trance Vibration mode (similar to that in Rez) which lets you place up to eight Joy-Cons around your body so you can feel vibrations to the beat of the music, and the Switch version is clearly the definitive version of a classic puzzle game.

Mario + Rabbids 1 & 2

When you think of characters to crossover with the Super Mario universe, it’s fair to say that Ubisoft’s Rabbids aren’t top of the list, let alone putting them into a tactical RPG like Fire Emblem.

The result, however, is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, a delightful strategy game that’s packed with humour and is easily the best game the Rabbids have ever appeared in.

The sequel Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is just as great, along with its trio of DLC including a cameo from Rayman. Getting through both games and their DLC will take you a solid chunk of time.

Sadly, Ubisoft said the second game didn’t sell as well as it had expected, meaning that’s probably the end of the series for now. You can regularly find them quite cheap as a result, though.

One of the real tragedies about the Wii U’s poor sales was that fewer people than normal got to experience the latest Mario Kart game. What made this particularly disappointing was that Mario Kart 8 was the best in the series to date.

Thankfully, the release of the Switch gave Mario Kart 8 a second chance at the spotlight thanks to this Deluxe Edition, which then went one better by introducing the Booster Course Pass which doubles the number of tracks to 96.

With plenty of assists for younger players and unrivaled gameplay, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of those few games that should really be an essential part of every Switch owner’s library, and with more than 64 million copies sold to date, it seems most players would agree.

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

Capcom has released a number of compilations of its classic arcade games over the past few years and if you’ve got any interest in retro gaming they’re really all essential.

If we only had to choose one, however, it would have to be this fantastic collection of the numerous Marvel-based crossover games it released during the ‘90s.

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection starts off with Capcom’s first Marvel based fighting game, X-Men: Children of the Atom.

It then proceeds to make its way through the history of the series, encompassing the likes of Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men vs Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes vs Street Fighter, Marvel vs Capcom and Marvel vs Capcom 2.

It even throws in the first ever home re-release of the Punisher arcade game, making this a truly essential purchase for fighting game fans and Marvel fans alike.

Considering there hadn’t been a brand new 2D Metroid game since the Gameboy Advance days (though the 3DS remake of Metroid II was great), it’s fair to say that Metroid Dread was long overdue.

Thankfully it was well worth the wait as Samus’ latest side-scrolling adventure is one of the best games in the series.

The introduction of the ruthless E.M.M.I. robots adds a new degree of challenge to proceedings, but even putting them aside this is a sensational modern take on a series whose absence has been sorely missed on Nintendo platforms.

Given that it ended up being the best-selling Metroid game ever (for now), we hope we won’t have to wait another 17 years for Samus’ next entirely new 2D adventure.

Arguably the GameCube’s greatest masterpiece, Metroid Prime is such an accomplished adventure that Retro Studios’ first-person take on what was until then a strictly 2D series is still fantastic more than two decades later.

This Switch remaster wisely chooses not to mess around too much with the original game, opting for sensible improvements like improved textures and better controls, including the addition of twin-stick controls for today’s sensibilities.

These improvements only serve to make an iconic game even better, and if you ignore its age you’d swear this was a fresh, modern release – and one of the best ones at that.

Described by some as Lego for the digital age, Minecraft is the sort of game that should need no explanation if you have children in your house.

As a global phenomenon Minecraft has been sold more than 350 million times across a variety of formats, and the recent movie has only renewed its popularity.

The Switch Edition offers a solid rendition of Minecraft’s classic gameplay but also includes a free Super Mario mash-up pack, which features a brilliant Mario themed map and character skins enabling players to dress their Minecraft characters as a selection of Super Mario characters.

While more powerful consoles may render the game at a higher resolution and frame rate, for those who like to create on the move the Switch version of Minecraft is significantly better than most other options available.

While Monster Hunter Rise follows the same ‘hunt monsters, craft, upgrade, hunt bigger monsters’ game loop as previous entries in the series, Rise kicks things up a notch by letting the player go faster and higher.

As hinted in the title, Rise offers more verticality than previous games in the series, meaning its open-world exploration focuses more on climbing to higher locations than previous Monster Hunter games did.

Add to that a bunch of extra features designed for quicker movement – from the ability to ride dog-like Palamutes across the map, to the Wirebug grapple tool, to the Skills Swap feature added in the Sunbreak expansion which lets you switch between skill sets without returning to base camp – and this is one of the fastest Monster Hunter games to date.

Every modern Monster Hunter game is great, but because at the time of writing its successor Monster Hunter Wilds isn’t available on a Nintendo console, that makes Rise the only entry available on Switch – it’s a good job it’s excellent, then.

No More Heroes 1-3

Suda51’s eccentric action adventure series first started on Wii, following the adventures of unwitting killer Travis Touchdown as he kills his way to the top of the United Assassins Association rankings after winning a beam katana in an auction.

The first two games were remastered for Switch in 2020, restoring all the blood that was cut out of the European and Japanese versions, and improving their graphics from the Wii’s original 480P to full HD.

Then, in 2021, the trilogy came to an end with No More Heroes 3, drawing a line under one of the silliest, coolest and most downright entertaining action series of the 21st century.

It may have some rough edges, but that’s always been part of the appeal with games made by Suda51 and Grasshopper Manufacture – when a studio is willing to throw everything it has at the wall, and when it’s as unique and enjoyable as this, it’s fine if some of it doesn’t stick.

Okami HD

Some claim that Clover Studio’s GameCube title Okami is the closest anyone else has ever come to replicating the level of quality expected from a Legend of Zelda game.

Playing as sun goddess Amaterasu who has taken the form of a white wolf, the game’s unique art style inspired by traditional Japanese brush painting sets it apart from most other third-person adventure games.

Decades later, Okami still holds up as an exceptional adventure, and this HD remaster makes it more visually appealing in the HD era.

With a sequel on the way, courtesy of director Hideki Kamiya and his new Clovers Studio, there’s no better time to get acquainted with Okami than with this fantastic HD port.

Ori and the Blind Forest / Will of the Wisps

Originally released as an Xbox One console exclusive, Ori and the Blind Forest is an outstanding Metroidvania with a beautiful art style (its designers say they wers inspired by Studio Ghibli films) and a BAFTA-nominated soundtrack.

Following on where Blind Forest left off, Ori and the Will of the Wisps continued the charm offensive by adding new abilities and challenge modes to proceedings.

Both games were eventually ported to the Switch and even though Nintendo’s console couldn’t compete with the Xbox One in terms of performance, both ports perform fantastically well on Switch, running at a full 60 frames per second.

The Switch has more Metroidvanias than some consoles have games in total, but the Ori pair are easily among the best available.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

There have been numerous Paper Mario games released over the years, but fans are generally in agreement that the GameCube title The Thousand Year Door is the best of the bunch.

Seemingly tired of continually attempting to make lightning strike again, Nintendo finally gave fans what they wanted and re-released the Thousand Year Door in this new HD remaster.

The decision was one that paid off, proving that decades later the game still hasn’t missed a step and remains a thoroughly entertaining laugh-out-loud RPG.

Given that GameCube games are getting increasingly pricey thanks to the ridiculous retro resale market, this is a great way to enjoy one of the console’s finest releases.

The Pikmin series has always introduced real-time strategy gameplay to newcomers in an accessible way, and Pikmin 4 perhaps manages this better than any other game.

The initial difficulty is lower than that of the first three games, making it easier for rookies to understand the mechanics.

Veterans shouldn’t be dismayed, however, because eventually the game builds up and offers some truly challenging stages.

This makes Pikmin 4 not just the best in the series for those looking to experience it for the first time, but also the best for those who are no stranger to the adventures of Captain Olimar and Chums.

If you like the traditional Pokémon series but crave a change from the traditional gameplay loop, Pokémon Legends: Arceus offers the open-world revamp players had been requesting for years.

Feeling a bit more like a cross between Breath of the Wild and Monster Hunter – though obviously less complex than either – Arceus has you roaming a sprawling landscape where Pokémon are freely wandering around, and throwing Pokéballs at them to try to catch them and fill your Pokédex.

It’s a new way of playing that puts more emphasis on the catching and less emphasis on the turn-based battling – while it’s still in here to some extent, it’s far less frequent, providing a refreshing change for players who prioritise the thrill of the chase over the conflict.

Its follow-up, Pokémon Legends Z-A, offers less of that open-world feeling given that it now takes place inside a city, but it offers its own unique spin on the series, once again revamping the battle system into something that now involves the player character too, giving a greater feeling of involvement.

Both games have performance issues, which are generally ironed out in the superior Switch 2 version, but that’s not to say they aren’t still great fun on the original Switch.

Red Dead Redemption

Although it’s since been overtaken by its 2018 sequel, the original 2010 Red Dead Redemption remains a joy to this day.

Rockstar’s open-world Wild West game has you playing as former outlaw John Marston as he’s forced to hunt down his former gang members in exchange for his wife and son, who have been taken hostage by the government.

This Switch release outdoes the original Xbox 360 and PS3 version by running at a full 1080p, and once you’re done with the main game it also includes the full Undead Nightmare expansion where Marston has to find a cure for a zombie plague that his wife and son have caught (can’t they stay out of trouble for one minute?).

If you’re looking for a big open-world game you can properly sink your teeth into, there are few better on the Switch than this one.

French studio Lizardcube – which already masterfully resurrected two other Sega series with Streets of Rage 4 (which it co-developed) and Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap – was given the task of introducing Sega’s Shinobi series to a new generation of players, and the results are superb.

Its fantastic combo-based fighting system may not be faithful to the original series but it’s still a treat to play. When you reach challenge sections – where waves of difficult enemies appear and you have to defeat them all – and the feeling isn’t “oh no, this is going to be a nightmare” but “oh yes, I can’t wait for this” because you know it’s about to turn into all-out action, that’s the true sign of a game that’s nailed its combat.

In terms of presentation, Art of Vengeance is immaculate. Lizardcube already nailed the handdrawn look with its previous Sega reboots but it’s really gone above and beyond with this one. Sprites are brilliantly detailed and its environments are superb, the Lantern Festival being a notable highlight.

It’s been too long since we had a new Shinobi game, but Art of Vengeance was more than worth the wait. With tremendous visuals, an exceptional soundtrack and a compelling combat system that makes each fight a delight, this elevates Sega’s action platformer to new heights in the same way Lizardcube previously did with Streets of Rage 4.

Snipperclips

When the Switch launched back in March 2017, Nintendo was hoping that its needlessly expensive 1-2-Switch would be the party game that would make the most of its two JoyCons.

Turns out the surprise multiplayer gem on day one was instead Snipperclips, a delightful physics-based co-op game where players can cut shapes out of each other to solve various puzzles.

Whether it’s carving your partner’s head into a scoop so they can gather a ball and throw it into a hoop, or trimming their body to match a silhouette, there’s carnage to be had as you work together here.

Those looking for even more can check out Snipperclips Plus, which adds 30 new stages and can either be bought as a full physical release or as DLC for the original game.

Sonic Mania Plus

After countless years of Sonic fans complaining that the blue hedgehog hadn’t seen a good 2D platformer since the 16-bit days, Sonic Mania arrived to finally put those complaints to rest.

The game boasts a wonderful art style that pays homage to the 16-bit era but enhances it in ways that wouldn’t have been possible on the Mega Drive Genesis.

It also combines brilliant, lengthy new level designs with remixes of previous games’ stages, all backed with an outstanding new soundtrack, making this one of the best Nintendo Switch games.

The Plus Edition adds even more to proceedings with the addition of playable characters Mighty the Armadillo and Ray the Flying Squirrel, as well as an Encore Mode with remixed levels.

If Animal Crossing is no longer scratching your life sim itch, Stardew Valley is a brilliant alternative for the more pastoral-minded player.

The very definition of a cozy game, it’s a farming sim where you can get as much or as little out of it as you want.

Simply treat it as a basic farming sandbox and you’ll have a great time watering your crops, taking care of animals and talking to the local townsfolk.

Take it more seriously and there’s a wealth of extra stuff to do in there, from exploring dungeons and battling enemies, to further building your relationships with your fellow villagers and finding out more about them.

Since its original release in 2016 the game has received a bunch of major updates, meaning what was originally a much-loved farming sim has now become one of the most feature-rich examples of the genre ever.

Streets of Rage 4

The Streets of Rage games are such iconic examples of the beat ‘em up genre (especially Streets of Rage 2) that when it was announced that a fourth game was coming fans were concerned that it may not live up to their lofty expectations.

Amazingly, Streets of Rage 4 not only met those expectations but also grabbed them by the throat and punched their head in.

With fantastic beat ‘em up gameplay incorporating a compelling combo feature and a huge helping of nods and winks to the previous entries in the series, Streets of Rage 4 is a superb modern beat-em-up in its own right, but a truly outstanding one for those with love for the 16-bit days.

Regardless of your level of experience with the genre, this is a must-have and one of the best Nintendo Switch games.

Another fantastic Wii U game that was given a second chance at success with a Switch port, Super Mario 3D World is an interesting halfway point between the 2D and 3D Mario genres.

This jack-of-all-trades features the sort of linear stages you would usually expect from a 2D Mario game, but with the freedom of movement more suited to his 3D adventures like Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Galaxy.

This combination makes for a thoroughly enjoyable adventure and a particularly useful way to introduce younger players to 3D game worlds.

The Switch port also includes Bowser’s Fury, a completely new adventure with a more open-world setting. It was already one of the best Nintendo Switch games, and the addition of co-op gameplay makes it another great one to play with a younger kid.

While Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – which was released on Wii U then came to Switch – is undoubtedly a very good platformer, as the fourth of the New Super Mario Bros games, it’s treading a lot of old ground and delivering more of the same.

Super Mario Bros Wonder was an attempt to finally shake things up – something most fans felt was long overdue – and the result is one of the finest 2D Mario games ever created.

The character animation is flawless, the soundtrack is up there with the series’ best, and the introduction of the Wonder Flower mechanic, which transforms every stage into a completely different experience, means there’s almost as much creativity plowed into Wonder as in the very best of Mario’s 3D adventures.

Super Mario Galaxy 1 & 2

Back in 2020, Nintendo released Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a limited edition Switch compilation consisting of HD re-releases of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy.

The general consensus was that while it was a welcome release, the fact that players already had access to Super Mario 64 in Switch Online’s retro library, and the fact that Super Mario Sunshine is something of a divisive title, meant that Super Mario Galaxy was the true highlight of the package.

It was considered a shame, then, that the equally brilliant Super Mario Galaxy 2 wasn’t included. This all changed in late 2025, when Nintendo released a new bundle consisting solely of Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2.

To have two of the greatest platforming games of all time – the Wii versions of each have Metacritic scores of 97 – on a single Switch cartridge makes it one of the biggest no-brainers in the console’s library, especially if you never played them the first time around.

If you’ve ever played a video game and thought “I could do better than that”, then Super Mario Maker 2 is the perfect opportunity to put your money where your mouth is.

The game allows players to create their own Mario stages in the style of numerous classic Mario games, applying items, scenery, enemies and objects wherever they see fit.

If you’re not the creative type you can download the seemingly endless supply of stages created by other players or take on the game’s surprisingly excellent Story Mode, where you have to play through 100 Nintendo-created levels containing more creativity than some of Mario’s previous fully-fledged 2D adventures.

While it can be played on your TV, the game’s creation suite was clearly made with touchscreens in mind, so those who mainly play in handheld or on a Switch Lite will have a better time with this one.

How do you follow up two of the greatest 3D platformers of all time in Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2? It’s a dilemma that Nintendo answered with aplomb in the shape of Super Mario Odyssey.

Rather than going down the same route as Zelda and offering a vast open world as in Breath of the Wild, Odyssey instead focused on the same sort of small self-contained stages as those found in Super Mario 64, but packed them fit to bursting with little challenges, tasks and secrets.

The result is a game that rewards curiosity in a vast number of ways, encouraging players to experiment with every nook and cranny of each stage to see if they can find every hidden Moon.

Not only is Super Mario Odyssey one of the best games on the Switch, it’s one of the overall best Nintendo Switch games.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Ignore the fighting game diehards who’ll swear blindly that GameCube title Super Smash Bros Melee remains the best game in the series: for the vast majority of players, Ultimate is far and away the greatest entry in Nintendo’s crossover fighting franchise.

The initial marketing pitch was “everyone is here”, and that’s very much the case with a roster spanning a ridiculous 82 characters including DLC and around 115 stages from the worlds of Nintendo and beyond to fight on.

It’s possible to spend hundreds of hours on Super Smash Bros Ultimate and still not see everything it has to offer, and its wide cast of characters means there’s always someone to appeal to every time of player, whether you’re a fan of the old school mascots like Sonic and Mega Man or more strategic fare like Fire Emblem and Xenoblade.

While Tetris has seen countless iterations over the decades, very few of them can be considered as iconic as the Game Boy or NES versions of Alexey Pajitnov’s block-dropping puzzler.

Tetris Effect is undeniably one of those top tier games, due to its use of the synesthesia-inspired gameplay mastered by producer Tetsuya Mizuguchi in his previous games like Lumines and Rez.

Without Mizuguchi’s presentation it would still be a solid rendition of Tetris, but the addition of a wide variety of musical and visual styles which integrate perfectly with the gameplay, and sound effects that ring out to the beat of the action, makes Tetris Effect one of the most immersive games you’ll ever play, especially with headphones on.

The Switch version’s Connected moniker refers to online play, but as fantastic as Tetris is as a multiplayer game, this is one of those situations where, played with headphones, it’s probably best as a solo experience.

Thank Goodness You’re Here

Remove all its charm and Thank Goodness You’re Here is a rather basic adventure game where you move around a series of areas, solving basic puzzles.

It’s the charm that makes up 99% of this one, however, with that puzzle-solving only really serving as an excuse to take you from one hilarious scene to the next.

With dialogue and voice acting unashamedly hailing from the North of England, this is one of the funniest games you’ll ever play (and don’t worry, there are subtitles if you’re not from round those parts).

It’s not the longest game in the world, and it won’t put up much of a challenge, but there’s really nothing else like it and we love everything about it.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line

The first Theatrhythm game was released on Nintendo 3DS back in 2012, offering a rhythm action take on the extensive library of Final Fantasy soundtracks.

Final Bar Line is the last evolution of this series, offering a huge library of 385 tracks which can then be expanded with almost 100 extra DLC tracks containing music from other Square Enix games like Chrono Trigger, Xenogears and The World Ends With You.

What sets Theatrhythm apart from other rhythm action games is the way in which players can set up a party of characters from previous Final Fantasy games and see them take part in battles with monsters from the series as you play the game.

Completing stages levels your characters up, making them better in battle and adding to the game’s replay factor, although with nearly 400 tracks on offer in the base game that was never really going to be a concern anyway.

Tomodachi Life is a lightweight life sim which is far less demanding than the needs-monitoring gameplay of The Sims, and significantly funnier too.

You create a bunch of Mii characters to populate an island, and watch as increasingly silly things happen to them while they make friends, fall in love and learn new skills.

Like so many wonderfully silly things in life, the novelty here doesn’t last forever, but it’s certainly a joy while it lasts. If you’re looking for something that will add a bit of brightness to your day, and will have you sharing silly photos and videos with your friends, Living the Dream will fit the bill perfectly.

It’s also the sort of the game the whole family can enjoy. My 7-year-old daughter made Miis of herself and all her school friends, and laughs uproariously at their antics.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

It’s been a long time since the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series has produced anything of any real quality, which is why these remakes of the first two games in the series are so welcome.

While the content may technically not be new, if ever there was a series that has held up over the years it’s the Tony Hawk games, with their tight controls and their score-chasing sensibilities.

By combining the stages from the first two iconic titles and retaining the incredible soundtracks boasted by both games, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is a sensational double helping of 90s skateboarding gold.

What’s more, the short run-based nature of the gameplay makes it one of the best Nintendo Switch games.

If ever there was a shining example that graphics don’t make the game, Vampire Survivors is front and centre.

To be blunt, judged on screenshots alone, the game looks rough, with basic sprites and simple backgrounds. It’s only when you start playing it that you realise why it won Game of the Year at the video game BAFTAs in 2023.

With automatic attacks, it’s one of the easiest games to learn, and yet with enormous hordes of monsters endlessly attacking you as you build your abilities, death is always guaranteed eventually.

Although it was originally released on PC and Xbox, the fact that each run generally lasts up to 30 minutes means Vampire Survivors is a perfect handheld game, meaning the Switch feels like its natural home.

The walking simulator genre gets a bad rap sometimes, with people complaining that the interactivity is fairly low.

For those who are less narrow-minded and appreciate that games can come in all shapes and sizes, What Remains of Edith Finch is one of the best narrative-focused adventures we’ve ever played.

The game has players exploring the enormous Finch house in search of clues that reveal what happened to the members of the world’s unluckiest household, and discovering the weird, whimsical and woeful ways in which they all passed away.

It’s not exactly the cheeriest subject matter you’ll ever encounter in a game, and some of the sequences are genuinely heartbreaking, but the sheer creativity on display here makes it something you should certainly experience once – even if the trauma involved means you may not want to do so again.

Xenoblade Chronicles series

The original Xenoblade Chronicles was released on Wii and quickly became a favourite among action RPG fans for its enormous landscapes and comically English voice acting – if you’ve never played it before, “I’m really feelin’ it” and “man, what a bunch of jokers” are about to fuse with your brain forever.

Such was the positive reception that a Wii U spin-off called Xenoblade Chronicles X followed, before the Switch was to receive two sequels in the form of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and 3.

All four games are brilliant examples of the genre, to the extent that which is best often comes down to personal taste rather than any widely agreed list. X has big mechs in it, if that helps.

Now that the Wii and Wii U chapters are now also on Switch in Definitive Edition forms, that means all four enormous RPGs can be played through exclusively on Nintendo platforms in one of the best Nintendo Switch games.

While they can all be played standalone, we’d recommend starting with Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition and, if you like it, then working your way through the rest in release order (X, 2, 3) to get all the references.