The Weekly Round-Up: Street Fighter burgers, Toasty Guy retires and Sonic drives you home

That said, let’s crack on with this week’s round-up.

Net Gain

Netflix has announced that it will be adding five party games to its TV streaming service this holiday season, including Lego Party and the new Tetris game Digital Eclipse created for Tetris Forever.

Lego Party was released last month and, similar to Nintendo‘s Mario Party series, has players competing in mini-games as they try to gather the most golden bricks.

Tetris Time Warp, meanwhile, was created by Digital Eclipse as a new, retro-inspired Tetris game as part of its interactive museum Tetris Forever.

Both games will be joined by Boggle Party, Pictionary: Game Night and Party Crashers: Fool Your Friends, all of which will be available as part of a Netflix subscription.

Rather than using console hardware to play the games, they’ll instead stream on a variety of platforms, with players using their phone as a controller.

VGC understands the streaming company will soon start ad campaigns showing photos of Xbox and PlayStation consoles with the marking line “this is a Netflix”.

Street Value

Capcom says it’s “reviewing pricing” after fans complained about its decision to charge fans up to $40 to watch online streams of upcoming Street Fighter 6 tournament finals.

It was announced during last month’s Tokyo Game Show that the finals of Capcom Cup 12 and the SFL World Championship would be streaming live via pay-per-view.

The announcement stated that fans who want to watch the tournament finals online will have to pay ¥4,000 ($27) to watch the Capcom Cup 12 Finals on March 14, 2026 and another ¥4,000 ($27) to watch the SFL World Championship on March 15, 2026. Alternatively, a bundle is available for ¥6,000 ($40) that allows them to watch both finals.

The announcement was met with backlash from Street Fighter fans, and Capcom has now posted a statement suggesting it will be reconsidering the situation before pay-per-view streaming tickets go on sale next month.

What fans don’t realise is that by “reviewing pricing”, it means – given that we’re talking about a game that once got $100 of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover content – it’s thinking about charging even more.

Ten feet under

Microsoft has officially ended support for Windows 10, around a decade after it was originally released.

“After October 14, 2025, your computer running Windows 10 will no longer receive security updates,” the company said. “In addition, Microsoft customer service will no longer be available to provide Windows 10 technical support.”

PCs and devices running Windows 10 will still work after this date, but over time they could become more susceptible to security issues. As such, Microsoft recommends that Windows 10 users start looking into upgrading to Windows 11.

“While you could continue to use a PC running Windows 10, without continued software and security updates, your PC will be at a greater risk for viruses and malware,” the company explained.

According to Valve‘s hardware survey for September 2025, a total of 32.18% of users surveyed are still using Windows 10 – a drop of 2.9% but still around a third of Steam users nevertheless.

Speaking of people using retired operating systems to access content, Pornhub said last year that 0.1% of users who access the site on a console were using a Nintendo 3DS to do so. Look, it takes a while to load but it works fine.

Duellum Banjos

Square Enix has announced Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy, a mobile spin-off set in modern day Tokyo.

The iOS and Android game is described as a “3 vs 3 Team Boss Battle Arena”, and is set for release in 2026.

Players compete in teams of three, and have to “use powerful abilities to defeat the boss faster than the enemy team”, according to Square Enix.

The game sees “Final Fantasy warriors summoned into the modern world with full Japanese voice acting”.

Playable characters in the live service game will include Cloud from FF7, Rinoa from FF8, Lightning from FF13 and probably the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, because they always seem to end up in everything.

Raise a Toast

Dan Forden, the sound director best known to players as the ‘Toasty’ guy in Mortal Kombat, has retired after 37 years.

Forden joined the industry in 1988 and worked on the audio for numerous Williams and Midway pinball machines, as well as Midway video games. It was his work on the Mortal Kombat series, however, which players will be most familiar with.

Despite his decades of work in the games industry, Forden is arguably best known for being the face and voice behind the ‘Toasty!’ easter egg that pops up sometimes when players uppercut their opponent in the Mortal Kombat games.

In a statement, Forden said: “I wouldn’t have lasted 37 years in the industry if fans weren’t out there playing the games we made. Thanks to all of you for supporting what we’ve done. Live long and… Toasty!”

It is, of course, a bitter irony that Forden lives in the US, a country that doesn’t actually know what a ‘toastie’ is. This is why, in the PAL version of Mortal Kombat, his voice was dubbed to say “grilled cheese sandwich” instead.

Hogging the fast lane

GPS satellite navigation app Waze has added Sonic the Hedgehog as a sidekick character.

Sidekicks are celebrity voices which can be turned on in Waze to replace the standard voice navigation while driving.

As such, users who load the app, go into their sidekick settings and activate the new Sonic the Hedgehog sidekick will get Sonic giving them directions as they drive.

According to Waze, Sonic will say such lines as “alright, let’s roll, keep your eyes on the road, never know when a loop-de-loop or spike trap will be in the way” and “turn right, excellent handling, no notes from me whatsoever”.

It’s all fun and games, of course, until Sonic tells you “gotta go fast” and you plough your Ford Focus into the side of a school.

Undead Redemption

Capcom was initially against GOG’s request to add the original PC versions of Resident Evil 1, 2 and 3 to its store, according to a GOG executive.

According to a new interview with The Game Business, GOG‘s senior business development manager Marcin Paczynski says Capcom was initially against the idea, and was more interested in getting players to try out the modern remakes of each game.

“Capcom were like, ‘we have all of those remakes. It’s already the superior experience to those games’,” recalled Paczynski, who says he was one of the GOG members who led the project.

“They didn’t really see the value in bringing back the vanilla versions. It took a lot of convincing that there is an audience that has a lot of memories about those games, and would love to experience exactly the same game again. Thankfully, we were able to convince them.”

To be fair, it’s understandable that Capcom wouldn’t have wanted to bring back those original ‘90s versions of Resident Evil. There’s clearly no money to be made in reanimating something that’s dead.

A novel idea

A manga book based on the life of Masahiro Sakurai is set to be released next month in Japan.

The book’s title roughly translates as Masahiro Sakurai: Making the World More Fun with Games, and promises to tell “the behind-the-scenes story of the birth of games that entertained the world, Kirby and Smash Bros”.

The book’s six chapters are entitled Young Sakurai and Games, The Birth of Kirby, The Beginning of Super Smash Bros, The Founding of Sora Inc, The Legacy and A Beacon for the Future.

The book, which was supervised by Sakurai himself, will also include various other written sections about Sakurai and the games industry, including a timeline of Sakurai’s life and an article about working as a game developer.

There are currently no known plans for an official English translation of the 160-page book, though I’d imagine they’d probably have to cut out that bit where Sakurai transforms into a tentacle monster and… actually, it doesn’t matter.

Round 1, Bite

McDonald’s Japan has started a new campaign featuring burgers based on Street Fighter 2.

The campaign, which is called Street Burgers, offers three different burgers representing Ryu, Ken and Chun-Li.

Ryu’s burger is the Burnt Garlic Mayonnaise Egg Teriyaki burger, and is promoted online with an animation of Ryu throwing a burger-shaped fireball at Akuma. Akuma throws a garlic-shaped fireball and the two combine to make the burger.

Chun-Li’s burger is the Yurinchi Fried Chicken Mayonnaise burger, and features a similar animation of Chun-Li fighting Guile.

Ken’s burger, meanwhile, is a more straightforward Triple Cheeseburger, and its accompanying animation has him fighting M Bison.

Not to be outdone, Burger King Japan is said to be planning a Mortal Kombat burger, which is just a decapitated cow’s head between two buns.

