Xbox Games Showcase 2026 Review: Huge games, strange messaging

This is a blog post, where VGC writers post irreverent and (occasionally) entertaining coverage of video game culture.

What did we think of the Xbox Game Showcase 2026?

Gears of War E-Day and Clockwork Revolution are Xbox console exclusives, but what does that mean for the future of Xbox titles?

Join Jordan Middler, Tamoor Hussain, and Alex Donaldson to break down the show.

You can find every major announcement from the show here.

During Summer Game Fest, use the code “SGF26” for 20% off a new membership to . If you join the Insider tier or above, you’ll be sent a game code, courtesy of our friends at Kepler (while stocks last).