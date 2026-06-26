Podcast: What’s next for Bungie after devastating cuts?

This is a blog post, where VGC writers post irreverent and (occasionally) entertaining coverage of video game culture.

The latest episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast is now live, featuring insight on the week’s biggest gaming stories from our team of journalists.

This week, VGC’s Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion, and Andy Robinson are joined by Alex Donaldson to break down the biggest stories around the video game industry this week.

Big stories this week include Sony’s Bungie cuts, Xbox’s price increase, and Grand Theft Auto 6 shipping as a code-in-a-box rather than on a physical disc.

If you enjoy our weekly show, you can get more podcasts and videos by joining VGC on Patreon. You can find out more at Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle.

VGC: The Video Games Podcast episodes are available weekly, hosted by VGC’s Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion, and Andy Robinson, and broadcaster Pete Donaldson, featuring regular special guests from across the games industry.

You can subscribe to VGC: A Video Games Podcast now on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.