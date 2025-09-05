What is Pokemon’s $650 Lego set? – VGC Podcast #137

This is a blog post, where VGC writers post irreverent and (occasionally) entertaining coverage of video game culture.

The latest episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast is out now.

This week, VGC’s Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion, and Andy Robinson chat about the reported $650 Lego Pokémon set.

We also chat about Kojima’s upcoming TGS announcement, new N64 games coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service, Borderlands 4, Silksong, and more.

The audio version of this week’s show will be released later today.

If you enjoy this podcast, you can get more podcasts, videos, and more from VGC on Patreon. You can find out more at Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle.

VGC: The Video Games Podcast episodes are available weekly, hosted by VGC’s Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion and Andy Robinson, and broadcaster Pete Donaldson, featuring regular special guests from across the games industry.

You can subscribe to VGC: A Video Games Podcast now on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and more.