What does Xbox’s $80 U-turn mean for future game prices? – VGC Podcast

This is a blog post, where VGC writers post irreverent and (occasionally) entertaining coverage of video game culture.

The latest episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast is out now.

This week, VGC’s Jordan Middler and Andy Robinson chat about rumors of a PlayStation handheld, the Pokémon Presents presentation, and the news that The Outer Worlds 2 won’t be $80.

Also, the crew chats about Splitgate 2 going back into beta, and what the future looks like for live service titles.

If you enjoy this podcast, you can get more podcasts, videos, and more from VGC on Patreon. You can find out more at Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle.

VGC: The Video Games Podcast episodes are available weekly, hosted by VGC’s Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion and Andy Robinson, and broadcaster Pete Donaldson, featuring regular special guests from across the games industry.

You can subscribe to VGC: A Video Games Podcast now on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and more.