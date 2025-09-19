Tencent strikes back against Sony’s Horizon plagiarism claims – VGC Podcast

Plus: Assassin’s Creed Black Flag’s remake is reportedly ditching the modern elements

Jordan Middler

Tencent strikes back against Sony’s Horizon plagiarism claims – VGC Podcast
This is a blog post, where VGC writers post irreverent and (occasionally) entertaining coverage of video game culture.

The latest episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast is out now.

This week, VGC’s Jordan Middler and Chris Scullion chat about Tencent, the rumoured Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake.

Later in the show the crew discusses the newly released Skate reboot,  and Sonic’s latest kart racer effort.

If you enjoy this podcast, you can get more podcasts, videos, and more from VGC on Patreon. You can find out more at Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle.

VGC: The Video Games Podcast episodes are available weekly, hosted by VGC’s Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion and Andy Robinson, and broadcaster Pete Donaldson, featuring regular special guests from across the games industry.

You can subscribe to VGC: A Video Games Podcast now on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and more.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5)
$39.97$69.99$39.99$69.99£44.99£69.99
Horizon Forbidden West (PS4)
$29.97$59.99$29.99$59.99£34.99£59.99
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - White
£275.99£309.99$349$349.99$350.56$399.99
Xbox Series X Digital
$448£449$449.99$549.99
Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.