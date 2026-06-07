SGF Day 1 Podcast: New Sonic game, and what we expect from Xbox with Jeff Gerstmann & Alex Hobbs
Our thoughts on the first day of SGF Play Days
Jordan Middler
The second of our special podcasts from Summer Game Fest is now live.
After a day at Summer Game Fest Play Days, Jeff Gerstmann and Alex Hobbs join Jordan Middler to chat about some of the games they got to play today. The group also speculates on what’s to come from Xbox, and chats about how these summer shows have changed for the media covering them over the years.
Plus, find out what’s in the Summer Game Fest swag bag.
You can find more from Jeff Gerstmann here, and more from Alex Hobbs, here.
During Summer Game Fest, use the code “SGF26” for 20% off a new membership to Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle. If you join the Insider tier or above, you’ll be sent a game code, courtesy of our friends at Kepler (while stocks last).