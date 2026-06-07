SGF Day 1 Podcast: New Sonic game, and what we expect from Xbox with Jeff Gerstmann & Alex Hobbs

Our thoughts on the first day of SGF Play Days

Jordan Middler

SGF Day 1 Podcast: New Sonic game, and what we expect from Xbox with Jeff Gerstmann & Alex Hobbs
This is a blog post, where VGC writers post irreverent and (occasionally) entertaining coverage of video game culture.

The second of our special podcasts from Summer Game Fest is now live.

After a day at Summer Game Fest Play Days, Jeff Gerstmann and Alex Hobbs join Jordan Middler to chat about some of the games they got to play today. The group also speculates on what’s to come from Xbox, and chats about how these summer shows have changed for the media covering them over the years.

Plus, find out what’s in the Summer Game Fest swag bag.

You can find more from Jeff Gerstmann here, and more from Alex Hobbs, here.

During Summer Game Fest, use the code “SGF26” for 20% off a new membership to Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle. If you join the Insider tier or above, you’ll be sent a game code, courtesy of our friends at Kepler (while stocks last).

If you enjoy our weekly show, you can get more podcasts and videos by joining VGC on Patreon. You can find out more at Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle.

VGC: The Video Games Podcast episodes are available weekly, hosted by VGC’s Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion, and Andy Robinson, and broadcaster Pete Donaldson, featuring regular special guests from across the games industry.

You can subscribe to VGC: A Video Games Podcast now on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.

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