SGF Day 1 Podcast: New Sonic game, and what we expect from Xbox with Jeff Gerstmann & Alex Hobbs

This is a blog post, where VGC writers post irreverent and (occasionally) entertaining coverage of video game culture.

The second of our special podcasts from Summer Game Fest is now live.

After a day at Summer Game Fest Play Days, Jeff Gerstmann and Alex Hobbs join Jordan Middler to chat about some of the games they got to play today. The group also speculates on what’s to come from Xbox, and chats about how these summer shows have changed for the media covering them over the years.

Plus, find out what’s in the Summer Game Fest swag bag.

You can find more from Jeff Gerstmann here, and more from Alex Hobbs, here.

During Summer Game Fest, use the code “SGF26” for 20% off a new membership to . If you join the Insider tier or above, you’ll be sent a game code, courtesy of our friends at Kepler (while stocks last).