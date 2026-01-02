Podcast: WWE 2K25 almost ruined our Christmas

Plus: Why is New Year’s Eve TV so bad?

Jordan Middler

This is a blog post, where VGC writers post irreverent and (occasionally) entertaining coverage of video game culture.

The latest episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast is available now.

This week, Jordan and Chris chat about the games they played on Christmas break, including WWE 2K25 and Hades 2.

Plus, the two chat about Scottish New Year’s Eve traditions, and what’s wrong with New Year’s Eve TV.

You can find the audio version of the podcast here. 

