Podcast: The winners and losers at The Game Awards 2025

This is a blog post, where VGC writers post irreverent and (occasionally) entertaining coverage of video game culture.

The latest episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast is available now.

This week, VGC’s Jordan Middler and Chris Scullion break down all the big announcements and the winners from The Game Awards.

You can get all the news from The Game Awards in our comprehensive post-show breakdown.

If you enjoy this podcast, you can get more podcasts, videos, and more from VGC on Patreon. You can find out more at Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle.

VGC: The Video Games Podcast episodes are available weekly, hosted by VGC’s Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion and Andy Robinson, and broadcaster Pete Donaldson, featuring regular special guests from across the games industry.

You can subscribe to VGC: A Video Games Podcast now on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and more.