Podcast: State of Play reaction and thoughts on Pokopia

This is a blog post, where VGC writers post irreverent and (occasionally) entertaining coverage of video game culture.

The latest episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast is available now.

This week, Andy and Pete Donaldson speak about Thursday’s State of Play presentation.

They also discuss Pokémon Pokopia and Mario Tennis, among other topics.

The video version of this week’s podcast will arrive later today.

Should you enjoy this podcast, you can get more podcasts, videos, and more from VGC on Patreon. You can find out more at Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle.

VGC: The Video Games Podcast episodes are available weekly, hosted by VGC’s Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion and Andy Robinson, and broadcaster Pete Donaldson, featuring regular special guests from across the games industry.

You can subscribe to VGC: A Video Games Podcast now on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.