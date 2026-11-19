This is a blog post, where VGC writers post irreverent and (occasionally) entertaining coverage of video game culture.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally here, so here’s a special episode of the VGC Podcast discussing it.

VGC’s Jordan Middler and Andy Robinson have put together a bonus episode of the podcast, after asking VGC readers to submit any questions they have about the game, now that Jordan’s about 150 hours into it.

Normal service will resume tomorrow with the standard episode of the VGC Podcast, meaning you’re getting two episodes this week instead of one.

If you enjoy our weekly show, you can get more podcasts and videos by joining VGC on Patreon.

VGC: The Video Games Podcast episodes are available weekly, hosted by VGC’s Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion, and Andy Robinson, and broadcaster Pete Donaldson, featuring regular special guests from across the games industry.

You can subscribe to VGC: A Video Games Podcast now on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.