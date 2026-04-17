Podcast: Should Xbox remove COD from Game Pass?

This is a blog post, where VGC writers post irreverent and (occasionally) entertaining coverage of video game culture.

The latest episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast is now live, featuring insight on the week’s biggest gaming stories from our team of journalists.

Stories this week include a potential Fable delay, Andy’s thoughts on Pragmata, and more.

Earlier today, we released a special bonus episode of the show with Ghost of Yotei star Erika Ishii.

If you enjoy our weekly show, you can get more podcasts and videos by joining VGC on Patreon. You can find out more at Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle.

VGC: The Video Games Podcast episodes are available weekly, hosted by VGC’s Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion, and Andy Robinson, and broadcaster Pete Donaldson, featuring regular special guests from across the games industry.

You can subscribe to VGC: A Video Games Podcast now on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.