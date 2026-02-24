Podcast: Serebii founder Joe Merrick talks Pokemon at 30 and the history of Serebii
Joe Merrick breaks down the history of the internet’s biggest Pokemon website.
Jordan Middler
A special episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast is now available.
Serebii founder and web master Joe Merrick joins VGC’s Jordan Middler to chat about the history of the website and Pokemon‘s 30th anniversary.
Joe founded Serebii almost 30 years ago, and since then, Serebii has been the internet’s go-to encyclopedia for Pokemon.
