Podcast: Our 2025 Game Award predictions

The Game Awards take place later this week.

Before the show kicks off, VGC’s Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion, and Andy Robinson sat down to discuss their expectations for the show.

The Game Awards will stream live from its traditional venue of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, December 11, 2025, featuring new game announcements and musical performances by The Game Awards Orchestra.

