Podcast: Nobody is happy with PlayStation right now

This is a blog post, where VGC writers post irreverent and (occasionally) entertaining coverage of video game culture.

The latest episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast is now live, featuring insight on the week’s biggest gaming stories from our team of journalists.

This week, VGC’s Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion, and Andy Robinson are joined by Chris Dring to break down the biggest stories in the video game industry this week.

Big stories this week include PlayStation walking away from digital media and closing the PS3 and Vita stores. Elsewhere, Xbox‘s rumoured disc-to-digital plan excites the panel.

The audio version of the show will be released on all major platforms later today.

If you enjoy our weekly show, you can get more podcasts and videos by joining VGC on Patreon. You can find out more at Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle.

VGC: The Video Games Podcast episodes are available weekly, hosted by VGC’s Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion, and Andy Robinson, and broadcaster Pete Donaldson, featuring regular special guests from across the games industry.

You can subscribe to VGC: A Video Games Podcast now on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.